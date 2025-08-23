‘She Ain’t Tired of Putting Her Foot in Her Mouth’: Ayesha Curry’s Latest Comment Leaves Fans Wondering If She Secretly Regrets Her Marriage to Steph

Ayesha Curry is yet again facing backlash after revealing on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast that she never wanted marriage or motherhood.

After disclosing what she used to think, social media lit up with critics calling her out for oversharing, questioning why she keeps exposing private details about her marriage to Steph Curry, and whether it’s hurting their public image.

Ayesha Curry is facing criticism after revealing on a podcast that she originally never wanted marriage or children before meeting Stephen Curry. (Photos: @ayesha/curry/Instagram)

The 36-year-old mother of four opened up to host Alex Cooper about how dramatically her perspective shifted after falling in love with the Golden State Warriors point guard. Before their relationship began, Ayesha was pursuing an acting career in Los Angeles with completely different aspirations for her future.

“I didn’t want kids. I didn’t wanna get married. I thought I was gonna be a career girl and that’s it,” Ayesha confessed.

“And I had my eyes set on my goals, and I was never the little girl that, like, dreamt about the wedding dress and all of that,” she added. The revelation struck a nerve with listeners, particularly given her previous controversial statements about their marriage and relationship dynamics.

The couple’s love story began when they first met in 2003, though they didn’t start dating until 2009. Ayesha admitted she wasn’t certain about marrying at just 22 years old, but knew Stephen was the person she wanted to spend her life with. Their whirlwind romance led to marriage in July 2011, and less than a year later, they welcomed their first daughter, Riley.

“After we got married, we found out we were pregnant with our daughters so quickly I didn’t even have time to think about what I wanted anymore,” she shared. “It’s so interesting. I spent my entire life, like, trying to work towards something, and then it kind of just disappeared, and I didn’t think twice about it.”

The podcast discussion also touched on another surprising revelation about Stephen’s career trajectory. Ayesha disclosed that she initially didn’t expect her husband to become an NBA star, believing instead that he wanted to coach high school basketball. She even advised him to stay in school rather than enter the 2009 NBA draft, where he was ultimately selected seventh overall by the Warriors.

More and more, the mother of four is revealing how she was as a teen and the misconceptions she had about her now-husband.

In a March 2025 Christian Broadcasting Network interview, Ayesha discussed her teenage dating rule of avoiding athletes entirely. She admitted to writing off all athletes was arrogant, and that she was embarrassed that when she was younger had generalized people and put them in boxes. Meeting Stephen challenged those preconceptions completely.

The latest revelations have generated intense reactions across social media platforms.

When The Jasmine Brand posted about the interview on its Instagram, followers shared their thoughts.

“Based on some of her comments in the past & now this a part of me wonders if she second guesses her marriage in the back of her mind or wonders ‘what if’ lol,” one person wrote.

Another follower defended career-minded women, writing, “Career girl is NOT synonomous with not wanting to be a wife and mother. Stop using it as an opposite to wife and mother. I know many fabulous career girls who are also great wives and mothers.”

More pointed criticism came from users who felt her comments crossed a line.

“She hates him,” one person wrote bluntly, while another added, “She ain’t tired of putting her foot in her mouth so nawl, we ain’t tired.”

However, some offered more balanced perspectives.

“She could still be a career woman, mom, and wife,” one person wrote, acknowledging that these roles aren’t mutually exclusive.

Despite the backlash, Ayesha has indeed built a substantial business empire alongside her family responsibilities. Her entrepreneurial journey has included cookbook authorship, television appearances, and restaurant ventures, though not all have succeeded. Her Sweet July café and store in Oakland permanently closed in February 2025 due to safety concerns, while her Las Vegas International Smoke location also ceased operations.

However, she maintains her flagship International Smoke restaurant in San Francisco, co-owned with celebrity chef Michael Mina, which continues attracting customers, including former President Barack Obama.

She also recently opened another Sweet July café at the Regent Santa Monica hotel.

The Curry family, now including daughters Riley, 12, and Ryan, 9, as well as sons Canon, 6, and baby Caius, continues to navigate public scrutiny while building their respective careers. Stephen recently signed a historic $62.6 million contract, making him the first NBA player to earn $60 million in a single season.

While critics may view Ayesha’s revelations as potentially damaging to Stephen’s image, the four-time NBA champion appears unbothered by his wife’s candid approach to sharing their personal journey.