‘She’s Begging for Attention’: Ayesha Curry Accused of Disrespecting Husband Steph Curry After Posting ‘Thirst Traps’ During Vacation

Steph Curry’s wife Ayesha Curry sure knows to keep it spicy on vacation with her latest post.

The mother of four shared some bikini photos with friends on Instagram to celebrate her 36th birthday. However, some people thought the photos were too revealing.

In a March 27 Instagram upload, Ayesha struck a pose in her gray leopard print bikini while on a yacht with some friends.

Ayesha Curry gets backlash for posting thirst trap photos for her birthday. (Photo: @ayeshacurry/Instagram)

The photographer behind the camera phone capturing the two stunning shots was none other than Ayesha and Steph’s stylist, Sheraine Robinson.

In the first and third picture of her four-photo carousel post, she put on her best smize as she posed in the corner of the yacht wearing bright red lipstick and a straight long side part hairstyle.

Ayesha, who never fails to honor her Jamaican heritage, showed a picture of the Caribbean food she and her friends got to indulge in. The table held dishes with oxtail, plantains, egg rolls, rice and beans, and more.

In the final picture, she shared a loving photo of her friends — which were eight women and two men — who were all there to help the entrepreneur celebrate her special day. Ayesha chose to cover up in the group shot by wearing a brown soccer jersey over her bikini.

While her husband did not appear to be on the boat with her, her brother-in-law Seth Curry’s wife, Callie Curry, was one of the eight women in attendance. Callie is a former professional volleyball player and is the daughter of coach Doc Rivers.

While the photos seemed relatively wholesome, Ayesha got some backlash for posting what some people thought were photos that were too sexy.

One person under her photo said, “Married women posting thirst traps?

Someone else wrote, “I remember a time when she was upset nobody tries to holla at her or whatever now she’s begging for attention they do anything for clout.”

A third said, “Congrats…this is all you really wanted since the table top days with Jada. Ayesha No I cover up for my husband no more Curry.”

Ayesha Curry shares photos from her 36th birthday trip with friends. (Photos: @ayeshacurry/Instagram)

The latter two comments were referring to the time she was a guest on Jada Pinkett Smith’s “Red Table Talk” show in 2019.

Ayesha was slammed for her statements about women throwing themselves at her NBA-playing husband during a time when she felt insecure in their marriage.

“Something that really bothers me and like honestly has given me a sense of a little bit of an insecurity, is the fact that yeah there are all these women throwing themselves,” she explained. “But me, like, the past 10 years, I don’t have any of that. I have zero — this sounds weird — but, like, male attention, and so then I begin to internalize it, and I’m like, ‘Is something wrong with me?”

The “Seasoned” cookbook author and NBA wife said she understands, “ladies will always be lurking, hoping for their moment and waiting.” She also admitted there “have been a couple of times where I’ve wanted to punch somebody in the face for sure.”

“We had the conversation about it, and he tries really really hard to make sure that if we’re going somewhere, I’m being introduced. I don’t like to have to introduce myself. It irks my nerves. So I try and make that known,” Ayesha clarified.

The Steph and Ayesha Curry rumors about them having a open relationship makes sense. Yall must of forgot what she said on the Red Table Talk with Jada. pic.twitter.com/4ezWKUkfDz — Britt-Man🚭 (@TjseanB) December 21, 2021

Many viewers were upset with Steph’s wife for having this outlook, suggesting she shouldn’t desire attention from any other man besides her husband. Years later, Ayesha blamed production for the way her statements were edited.

She spoke about it in 2023 during an interview with Insider. She said the clip “was edited in a way that made me sound crazy. It’s not what I said, and the context was weird. Yeah. I took that one personally.”

Although Steph appeared to be missing from Ayesha’s birthday celebration he did pen a sweet tribute to her on Instagram.

“Where do we begin to describe what you mean to me, our family, everyone who’s been blessed enough to get to know you. You light the room up. [The] Most caring and thoughtful person I know. Every role you fill in life you do it with a passion and energy that makes a true difference. A special moment happened back in the late 80’s on 3/23. And I’m forever grateful for it and for you! Love you, my woman. Bless up and happy birthday @ayeshacurry.”

Ayesha and her Golden State Warrior husband have been married since 2011. They have four children, two daughters and two sons: Riley Curry, 12, Ryan Curry, 10, Canon W. Jack Curry, 6, and Caius Chai who is 10 months.