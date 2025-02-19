‘This Is TMI’: Meagan Good Makes Shocking Confession About Coming Home to Her Fiancé Jonathan Majors Lying In Her Mother’s Lap Leaves Fans Divided

Meagan Good seems to have fans giving her soon-to-be-husband the side-eye.

On Feb. 12 she joined the series “House Guest” hosted by Scott Evans, where she discussed topics like the final season of her Amazon series “Harlem” and more.

But while discussing her relationship with fiancé Jonathan Majors, Evans asked a harmless question about how Good’s family reacted to their engagement, and her response left some fans stunned.

“Really wonderful,” she said, “Like my mom absolutely adores Jonathan. Like I come in the house and he’s laying in her lap and I’m like that’s my – that’s my place. I’m always going to be sitting in her lap.”

Meagan Good throws fans off after revealing how she caught her mom and Jonathan Majors bonding (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for EBONY)

Good stated that Majors also has a bond with her dad, who cuts his hair in the garage sometimes. But the “laying in her mother’s lap” part of her statement is what really threw some fans into a spiral.

Onsite reposted the clip to their Instagram where one person said, “LAP? Huhhh? yeah that can’t be right. Might need to clean my ears up a bit.”

Another wrote, “In her lap ?? Yea idk about that Meg.”

A third said, “I feel like this is tmi…but idk.”

“She said what!?! Their relationship gets W E I R D E R by the day! The timing funny tho,” said a fourth.

In response to fans who called the act “inappropriate,” some suggested that Majors possibly “never experienced love like this.” Still, many were not buying it.

“Ppl saying ppl aren’t raised with love …its a Big Difference u putting ur head on ur own mom’s lap…verses ur man putting his head on Your mother’s lap…thats just inappropriate either way u look at it,” said one social media user. “It’s a red flag and she will ignore it ..and we will all see where this relationship will be in a few years.”

One individual offered a more positive outlook writing, “She just meant he’s like a son to her parents. He’s welcomed even when she’s not around. I’m glad everyone is healthy and healing. God’s good!”

Majors and Good got together in May 2023 in the midst of Majors’ domestic violence case with his ex-girlfriend who accused him of assault. Although Majors avoided jail time he was convicted of misdemeanor assault and harassment charges.

As for Majors and Good, who revealed their engagement last year in November, all appears to be well between the two. Also, Good’s mother isn’t her only family member that has taken a liking to Majors.

She shared a moment with Evans of a time where she caught her man and her father bonding. “My dad doesn’t have any sons, I mean obviously my brother-in-law Eric, said the “Eve’s Bayou” star.

“To come outside and just see him cutting his hair and they’re just out there talking and it’s just quiet and they don’t know anybody is watching them and it made my heart —” cutting herself off, she didn’t finish her statement, but her facial expression showed that the moment truly meant a lot to her.

Good also said her sister and her sister’s husband have a good relationship with Majors as well. So much so that he trains them both.

She said, “The dynamic like my sister and him like that’s his buddy. Him and my sister’s husband Eric like it almost makes me emotional because he’s such a great addition to our family and he’s also made me so much better.”

“She looks happy ❤️ Devon just got engaged too! ❤️ They had a very peaceful split,” on commenter said, referring to Good’s ex-husband DeVon Franklin recently announcing his own engagement.

There’s been no word yet on a wedding date for Good and Majors.