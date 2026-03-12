‘Going to Let This One Speak for Itself’: Trump Gets Exposed After New Footage Blows Up a Claim He’s Repeated for Years — and Critics Say It’s Worse Than Anyone Thought

What Donald Trump lacks in intelligence, he makes up for in height — or at least that is what some people would like to think.

After years of speculation about special shoes and whispers that he relies on lifts to look taller, a new video isn’t exactly helping him beat the allegations. A snapshot pulled from the clip has exploded online, turning the 79-year-old into the latest punchline as critics revive old jokes and fresh accusations about both his wits and his height.

President Donald Trump’s insecurity was put on full display after a new photo left the internet stunned. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

‘Is This Normal?’: Trump’s ‘Special Shoes’ Have the Internet Scrambling After Fans Spot a Weird Line They Can’t Explain

The image surfaced on IG Threads, showing two military officers followed by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Vice President JD Vance, and Trump. Each of the men appeared shorter than the gentleman in front of him, with the president being the shortest among them.

The 79-year-old president is listed by the White House as standing 6 feet 3; Hegseth reportedly is 6 feet, and Vance is understood to be 6 feet 2.

They were photographed on March 7 walking in succession at the dignified transfer ceremony at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, honoring the return of six service members killed in Kuwait amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran.

Trump was dressed in a blue suit, a white button-up shirt, a red tie, and a white hat with “USA” woven in gold thread. “I bet Trump is wearing a hat to look taller,” a heckler wrote.

Critics have long mocked Trumps height, now claiming he seems to be shrinking with age, and the latest image has only reignited that running joke. The photo spread rapidly after someone placed it beside the famous “evolution of man” illustration — but in this version the progression appears to shrink until Trump stands at the end of the line. The original poster’s caption reads, “I’m just going to let this one speak for itself.”

A quick-witted viewer sarcastically commented, “Who’s the monkey now?” Their remark was a trolling reaction to Trump’s controversial voter I.D. video that depicted Barack and Michelle Obama as chimpanzees or apes. Another said, “Why this monkey suddenly wearing a cheap cap

Someone else wrote, “March march walk walk lurch,” noting the gait of each man, again, Trump’s being the worst. To a third individual, it was the perfect depiction of “regression.”

Lmao His wife looks taller than him. — JāSO|\| (@therealJMHL) March 7, 2026

The men’s single-file line continued as they walked to their places among members of the administration and first lady Melania Trump. When viewers zoomed in closer, the obvious was even funnier to laugh at. “Lmao his wife looks taller than him,” reads a tweet.

Similarly, another person said, “None of these guys are the heights they claim, very confusing.”

Trump’s family’s unofficial heights rank as follows: Barron Trump 6 feet 9, Eric Trump 6 feet 5, Don Jr. 6 feet 1, Ivanka and Melania Trump 5 feet 11, and Tiffany Trump 5 feet 8.

State of the Union 🇺🇸

Here we go ! pic.twitter.com/jDF6RW7C1G — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 25, 2026

The U.S. commander in chief is ranked as the tallest world leader by World Insights on X, which seems to demonstrate that the veracity of such results cannot be trusted, as German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is 6 feet 6. During meetings and public appearances, the two are often seated instead of standing at podiums, a setup that conveniently keeps their differences from becoming too obvious.

Still, a critic snarked, “How insecure Trump must be to make up that height, even with the age-related shrinkage it doesn’t add up—he must be hovering around 1.80m [5’9”] at most these days.”

Moreover, in the video, the president appears to be walking normally until people notice him patting his right leg and repeatedly fidgeting with his suit coat. While commenting on the tap, a social media user suggested it was “To remind it to move! … He’s drags it around all the time!”

Trump had his eyes locked on his feet, overseeing every step he took until he was stationary again. A viewer couldn’t resist noting it “looks like he just learned how to walk in dress shoes.”

The dragging of his feet, cautiously taking steps, and meandering in a crooked line have all become hallmarks of Trump’s second presidency, and the basis of speculation about his declining health.