‘Most Hated Man in the World’: Trump Gets Loud Chorus of Boos at World Cup Final After Cameras Put Him on Stadium’s Giant Screen

President Donald Trump has made a habit of turning major sporting events into photo opportunities. But his latest public appearance didn’t exactly earn the standing ovation he may have expected.

The 80-year-old attended Sunday’s FIFA World Cup men’s final between Spain and Argentina at MetLife Stadium, where he sat alongside first lady Melania Trump and FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

Everything appeared routine until Jennifer Hudson finished singing the national anthem.

U.S. President Donald Trump salutes during the U.S. national anthem before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match between Spain and Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

As cameras flashed to Trump on the stadium’s giant video board, what sounded like a chorus of boos rolled through the packed venue.

The jeers were only faintly audible on Fox Sports’ broadcast. But several videos recorded by fans inside the stadium and shared across social media appeared to capture a much louder negative reaction from the crowd.

Fans booed Trump for the second time in just a few months at a major sporting event in the New York-New Jersey area. During another high-profile event in June, fans also jeered the president after he appeared on the big screen during the national anthem.

The frosty reception comes as Trump continues to struggle with his standing among the broader public. According to The Economist/YouGov approval tracker, his approval rating has hovered in the upper 30s while roughly six in 10 Americans disapprove of his job performance, leaving him deeply underwater.

Separate polling has also shown his support slipping among independent voters, a key bloc that helped fuel his 2024 victory, as concerns over the economy, inflation and other issues have eroded his once-strong political standing

Despite the reception, Trump remained front and center throughout the championship festivities. He was scheduled to join FIFA president Gianni Infantino on the field after the match to present the World Cup trophy to the winning team.

The two have maintained a close relationship in recent years. Infantino even presented Trump with FIFA’s inaugural Peace Prize in late 2025.

Before kickoff, Trump sat down with Fox Sports and weighed in on the match, suggesting Argentina had the edge.

“I would say that it’s hard to bet against [Lionel] Messi,” Trump said. “He’s great.”

The crowd, however, appeared far less enthusiastic about one of the night’s other high-profile guests.

“Even the booing glass can’t protect that POS and the wipes beside him,” one viewer said. “Of course he was. He’s the most hated man in the world,” another added. “You would think at some point he’d stopped with these appearances,” said another viewer.