‘HOLY S—T’: Trump Insider Drops a Bombshell as the Real Explanation Behind the Obama ‘Ape’ Video Was Never Supposed to Get Out — and It’s Worse Than They Let On

A long-time Trump insider is not letting up on President Donald Trump following backlash over a racist post he shared on his Truth Social platform, depicting Barack Obama and Michelle Obama as apes.

His 28-year-old press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, addressed the so-called “fake outrage,” claiming the video intended to portray “President Trump as the King of the Jungle and Democrats as characters from The Lion King.” Though the post was taken down over 12 hours later, Trump refused to apologize, insisting he blindly posted the video before watching it entirely.

President Donald Trump gets called out for lying about posting the Obama’s ape post as White House insider calls BS. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

But Wolff, the author of several books about the president — “All or Nothing: How Trump Recaptured America” and “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, says he’s not telling the truth.

‘WTF Does That Mean’: Donald Trump Sparks Fury on Fox After Patting ‘Good’ Black Reporter ‘Like a Dog’; the Moment Took a Turn When Viewers Zoomed In

The author was interviewed by host Joanna Coles on the “Inside Trump’s Head” podcast on-air on Feb. 7, where he told the truth about the racist video Trump shared.

According to Wolff, the 79-year-old is completely lying about a staffer posting the racist video to take the heat off himself.

“I spoke to people in the White House about this,” he revealed about Trump throwing the anonymous staffer under the bus.

“And their view was, well, you know, actually, let me quote … ‘Off his meds,'” Wolff explained.

Leavitt said in a post that it was a Meme taken from the Lion King.



probably where Trump picked up his excuse. — Robin22 (@Quaneeri22) February 7, 2026

“So, which is an interesting thing that they can acknowledge when Trump is, is too Trumpy. When he has gone further than they would have expected. And at which point they acknowledged that there is something that has probably happened. That something pushed him over the edge…. ‘He was over the edge last night.'”

A clip of the interview was shared on Threads, where viewers zeroed in on the insider’s pointed comments about Trump’s health possibly playing a role in the late-night rant. The reaction was instant and loud, with users flooding the post with stunned responses like “HOLY S—T” and “Whoa,” as the speculation took on a life of its own.

The mention of “meds” has others intrigued on what meds Trump could be taking, as one asked, “What meds cause you to not be racist ? I don’t think there is one.”

“We have a Fotus who needs his phone taken away at night like the child he is to keep us safe,” said one person about Trump’s ape post. One cheeky person noted, “He is always that racist. It has nothing to do with meds. Or lack there of.”

Not many were surprised in the least that Trump wasn’t honest, given his history of peddling fiction to the masses and taking credit for words he didn’t create. Another Threads user sarcastically replied, “Trump lied???? Say it ain’t so.”

Trump’s health has been speculated about for months due to his changing appearance, his sloppy attire, and his frequent naps during briefings.

His diet of McDonald’s, candy, and a Diet Coke in one sitting also raised health concerns after his Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., blasted his boss’s unhealthy love for fast food to the public.

As a person who has studied Trump’s movements and words over the years, Wolff added to that narrative, previously calling out Trump’s love for Wendy’s and “basically limited to beef” diet. Trump’s late-night rants and social media tirades have also earned him unflattering nicknames from critics.

But Wolff’s scrutiny of Trump and his inner circle hasn’t come without consequences. After years of exposing what he says are behind-the-scenes truths about the family, the biographer now finds himself facing legal threats

In a video shared on Instagram, he claimed that Trump has threatened to sue him again over the bizarre claim that he conspired with late billionaire Jeffrey Epstein to “frame” the president.

First lady Melania Trump has also threatened a $1 billion legal lawsuit against Wolff for claiming she was part of Epstein’s social circle, to which he responded by suing her back for intimidation. Both lawsuits are ongoing, and he intends to fight.

“This lawsuit gives me the power to subpoena Mrs. Trump, Mr. Trump and all their friends to talk about the Trumps’ relationship with Jeffrey Epstein,” Wolff said. “And by the way, I raised $800,000 in a GoFundMe campaign to fund this lawsuit. So, bring it on.”

Wolff has also claimed that Jeffrey Epstein began sharing what he knew about Trump while the author was working on his book “Siege: Trump Under Fire.” Epstein was found dead inside his Manhattan cell in 2019 after he was arrested on federal charges of sex trafficking young girls.