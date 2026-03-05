‘Ahhahaha … MAGA Will Believe Anything’: Gavin Newsom Unleashes Brutal Pic of Trump and Hegseth Talking War — But It’s What’s Sitting on the Table That Has People Connecting the Dots

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, 58, has tasked his official social media team to mercilessly troll Trump, 79, and the embattled members of his Cabinet. Over the last year, staffers for the Democratic firebrand have repeatedly shared memes mocking the MAGA frontman and his Republican administration.

Everyone from Karoline Leavitt and Marc Rubio to Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., has gotten a taste of the wrath behind Newsom, who criticizes their unruly behavior and remarks while working under the president.

And now Newsom has taken aim at another Trump official, with a brutal photo that features a fitting message amid the attacks on Iran.

Gavin Newsom rips into President Donald Trump and Pete Hegseth with his latest post, which fans say has a fitting message that perfectly describes this administration. (Photos by K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune via Getty Images; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

‘You Have to Be Kidding Me’: Brutal Hegseth Image Blows Up at the Worst Possible Time for Trump Just as He Tries to Flex on Iran

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, who has been embroiled in headline-grabbing scandals such as the Signalgate text messages controversy, is the latest Trump official under scrutiny in the latest round of the digital dispute between Newsom and Trump centered around the growing conflict in the Middle East.

After promising his base during the 2024 presidential campaign not to start any new wars, the commander in chief decided to launch military strikes against Iran at the end of February.

On March 4, a cartoon depicting Trump and Hegseth, 45, seated together was shared on X by Newsom’s press office, showing the president with a speech bubble above his head.

The message in the bubble read, “Just tell them war is good now, MAGA will believe anything,” was directed at the animated Hegseth, who had a tattoo of a glass of beer on his right arm and a tattoo of a silhouette of a woman on his left arm, likely two of his vices.

Past allegations that Hegseth has a drinking problem, which include reports that the former Fox News personality has been intoxicated in work environments, surfaced years ago, which he vehemently denied.

Newsom’s aides also went for Trump’s political jugular by suggesting the deadly attack on Iran could be the administration’s attempt to divert the American public’s attention away from the Jeffrey Epstein files scandal.

The cartoon image features a fake book titled “Distract From Epstein” placed on the table in front of Trump.

Releasing the Department of Justice’s files on its investigation into Epstein was another promise that Trump initially reneged on, and that blatant about-face on vowing to expose the late trafficker’s alleged international criminal ring has plagued his presidency.

Nonetheless, Newson’s fresh swipe at Trump and Hegseth drew strong reactions as one X user replied to the war-themed meme, wrote, “Ahhahaha,” while a sullen person posted, “This would be funny if it wasn’t true.”

“Just make sure to say it out loud. MAGA can’t read,” another person on X jokingly advised the Newsom staff about how to actually get the message across to Trump’s most diehard loyalists.

A third poster offered, “Exactly why he knows he can ramble and talk bollocks. He knows his supporters are fueled by [hate] and resentment (he’s naturally inclined to stoke it) and want to believe and/or parrot anything he says without the need actually to believe it. They’ll excuse anything. It’s a cult.”

The mockery of Trump-aligned conservatives continued with another tweet that read, “All the MAGA supporters having to flip flop from I voted for no new wars to, yeah that’s what I voted for… Lol.”

Team Newsom’s passion for publicly lampooning Team Trump was on full display throughout 2025. In particular, the president’s 6-foot-3, 224-pound frame has remained a regular target.

I guess the Commander in Chief needs to go! https://t.co/nqssJd02pH pic.twitter.com/2EMICwdCOE — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 30, 2025

When Hegseth complained last September about seeing “fat troops” and “fat generals” in the American armed forces, Newsom turned attention back to the fast food-eating White House resident and his protruding belly.

“I guess the Commander in Chief needs to go!” Newsom exclaimed in response to a clip of Hegseth berating the troops in a speech to senior officers at Quantico, Virginia.

Both Trump and Hegseth likely have a tough road ahead as the top two civilians with command and authority over the American military have struggled to justify implementing Operation Epic Fury against the Iranian government.

With Trump’s job approval poll numbers sinking and parts of the nation already looking ahead to 2028 presidential hopefuls, Newsom is expected to remain a hardened critic of the administration as the country’s pressure mounts amid a foreign war.