‘Thought He Was 220 Pounds and 6’3’’?’: Trump Finally Admits He’s Overweight and Should Get Help After Years of Doctors Saying He’s in ‘Great’ Shape 

Donald Trump has spent years batting away questions about his health — often with the same quick, dismissive energy Melania Trump has shown when she’s been caught gently swatting his hand aside during public appearances.

Irony hung over yesterday’s health briefing as President Donald Trump’s weight became part of the broader discussion, arriving just as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. laid out an aggressive push against obesity.

Donald Trump comes clean about his weight despite years of reports from White House doctors about his “great” health and shape.(Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

‘This Is a Joke’: Donald Trump’s Doctor Declares He’s in ‘Excellent’ Shape as Fans Point to Recent Photos That Tell a Very Different Story

In a sit-down with the “New York Times,” Trump acknowledged that he hasn’t taken the popular weight-loss medication often dubbed “the fat drug” before adding, “I probably should.”

The remark immediately stood out, marking one of the few times Trump, who loves Big Macs and Quarter Pounders from McDonald’s, has openly conceded he’s overweight.

He has repeatedly been described as being in “great” or “excellent” shape by White House physicians over the years, with official medical reports emphasizing strong cardiovascular health and downplaying concerns about his weight. Those glowing assessments have long fueled skepticism, especially as Trump’s own reported height and weight figures were often questioned. The contrast between those optimistic doctor evaluations and Trump’s recent admission that he’s overweight has only sharpened scrutiny around how his health has been publicly framed.

His remarks also follow Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s health message to the public.

“As Secretary of Health and Human Services, my message is clear — eat real food,” Kennedy said during a press conference at the White House.

Kennedy explained that fruits, vegetables, red meat, and cheese at the top of the new food pyramid, while whole grains have now shifted to the bottom of the pyramid. “Protein and healthy fats are essential and were wrongly discouraged in prior dietary guidelines,” he said after noting that “President Trump has ordered it to end.”

The new guidelines also limit sugar and processed foods, and video clips of Kennedy’s remarks at the press conference went viral after many noted the audacity of Trump being tid to anything related to healthy eating. The internet’s disbelief quickly turned into jokes, as critics pointed to years of anecdotes about Trump’s obsession with fast food and eating in bed.

One user wrote, “Trump has been obese for decades himself.”

“Trump the Obese has ordered obesity to end,” joked another. “This message sponsored by the McDonald’s double cheeseburger deluxe, now with more cheese than ever.”

One user shared a picture of Trump, Kennedy, Elon Musk, and Donald Trump Jr., eating McDonald’s aboard Air Force One with the caption, “This you bro?”

Trump, Musk, Don Jr., and RFK Jr. eat McDonald’s on Trump Force One, RFK appears unenthused by the meal.



Another said, “Hopefully, RFK Jr. has some weight-loss tips for Fatso. In fact, I hope our Shitwit in Chief is taking all of his medical advice from Bobby.”

A third asked, “But I thought he was 220 pounds and 6’3?”

One social media user summed things up by writing, “Power often hides behind suits and slogans. But sometimes, a single sentence reveals the human beneath.”

Trump has previously listed his height at 6 feet 3 inches and his weight at around 215 pounds in official medical disclosures, figures that would place him just above the normal BMI range for his height.

His doctor tells us that trump is the same height and weight as this 6 ft. 3 inch star. So is Melania growing? pic.twitter.com/RVEdxmJm7V — Terri Loves America 🟧💙💔🟦 (@ProudAFAmerican) January 2, 2026

Those numbers resurfaced as a point of contrast during a White House health briefing where Robert F. Kennedy Jr. outlined a forceful campaign against obesity and promoted new dietary guidelines.

Kennedy’s remarks, which framed obesity as a national crisis that needed to be confronted head-on, drew attention back to Trump’s own reported measurements and physical condition, placing the president’s health profile squarely alongside the administration’s broader messaging on nutrition and weight.