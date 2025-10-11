‘Is This Normal?’: Trump’s ‘Special Shoes’ Have the Internet Scrambling After Fans Spot a Weird Line They Can’t Explain

A mysterious bulging shoe has the internet buzzing, with many convinced it belongs to President Donald Trump.

A photograph showing a single black shoe with a strange line across the back has sparked a viral frenzy online, where users are debating whether it was a medical device, special support, or even a fashion statement.

What might have seemed like a minor detail about a single shoe has become a hot topic, as some noted that the footwear matches other photos of Trump, sparking questions about his posture, comfort, or possible hidden enhancements.

A mysterious shoe photo believed to be Trump’s has fans debating whether a strange line on the back is from compression socks or lifts. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

‘Poor Man Can’t Do Anything Right’: Donald Trump Tried to Make a Grand Exit, But Something on His Shoe Had Everyone Zooming In

The image, posted on Thursday, Oct. 9, appears to have been taken on what looks like the distinctive rug in Trump’s new Oval Office. That small detail — combined with the fact that the 79-year-old leader has been photographed in similar footwear before — set social media ablaze with theories.

The odd line running horizontally inches above Trump’s shoe’s heel immediately became the focus. Observers speculated whether it was part of a brace, a hidden lift, or simply a reflection.

“I don’t know much about demented dictator fashion, but what is this shoe? Is this a normal thing that I’ve just never seen before? Or is it a normal shoe with a brace over the sock? I’m confused…” one Threads user asked, capturing the tone of disbelief that rippled across the platform.

From there, theories piled up fast.

“It could be a custom shoe. God knows the American taxpayers can afford it. They make him steady on his feet with a huge lift under his heel. 6’3″ they say,” another commenter speculated, referencing long-standing debates about Trump’s true height.

Others took a medical angle.

“That line is on the sock, not the shoe. It could be a compression sock, which helps with edema (swelling). Sodium, heat, and excessive sitting can all cause swelling,” one person wrote, suggesting that what people were seeing might be linked to circulation issues.

The thread turned into a running commentary.

“Special shoes. To tell people his 6 foot,” one user guessed, while another joked, “Cankle control.”

This isn’t the first time the former president’s ankles have trended online.

Over the past year, photos of Trump’s lower legs have repeatedly sparked speculation about his health. In July, the White House publicly acknowledged that he’d been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency — a condition that affects blood flow in the legs and often leads to swelling.

Trump's ankles are extremely swollen 😬



See Putin's for comparison. pic.twitter.com/dtzxWi2CL7 — Nick Freiling (@NickFreiling) August 16, 2025

At the time, Navy Capt. Sean Barbabella, Trump’s physician, described the diagnosis as “benign and common” for people over 70, adding that it can be managed through lifestyle adjustments. But despite the reassurance, the visual evidence has been hard for the public to ignore.

During Trump’s meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in October, images captured visible swelling just above his black dress shoes — swelling that appeared pronounced even under dark socks. The issue resurfaced again in August when Trump met South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, and social media users zoomed in on the same area, drawing comparisons between public statements about his fitness and what they believed the photos revealed.

The ankle debate went mainstream thanks to content creator Corey Marshall-Steele, who shared a viral video comparing Trump’s legs to those of Barack Obama, Joe Biden, and Kamala Harris.

“The footage showed former President Barack Obama, Joe Biden, and Vice President Kamala Harris all displaying what appeared to be normal-looking ankles beneath their professional attire,” Marshall-Steele wrote, noting how the contrast made Trump’s visibly swollen lower legs stand out even more.

The irony wasn’t lost on viewers who remembered Trump’s 2023 interview with Tucker Carlson, when he mocked Biden’s gait, saying, “You watch him and it looks like he’s walking on toothpicks.”

Even his time off the campaign trail hasn’t escaped scrutiny. When Trump showed up to the Ryder Cup in September wearing bright white $300 FootJoy golf shoes, users online quickly theorized the sneakers might be doing double duty — serving both athletic and medical purposes.

Meanwhile, sources close to the White House have reportedly taken pains to downplay the condition’s visibility. According to reports, official photographers have used cropped angles and furniture placement to obscure the president’s lower legs during public appearances.

Still, the “mystery shoe” photo refuses to fade. It continues circulating on social media, gathering new commentary by the minute. And, the online detectives aren’t done yet.

With every zoomed-in photo and new theory, one thing is certain — the internet is not about to let anything that could be Trump’s cankles go unnoticed.