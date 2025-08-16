‘That Is Exactly What Ben Did’: Jennifer Lopez Ditches Pesky Bug Crawling Up Her Neck Mid Performance

Nothing can throw Jennifer Lopez off her game, not even uninvited guests bugging out on stage.

The superstar was nearly upstaged as she wrapped up the “Up All Night: Live in 2025 Tour” with her final performance in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on Aug. 10. While in the middle of singing one of her ballads, a creepy cricket was seen crawling up her body in viral video footage.

Jennifer Lopez goes viral after viewers watch a pesky bug crawl up her neck on stage as fans joke she thought it was her ex Ben Affleck. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images; Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Lopez, 56, dressed in a black bodysuit with cutouts, had plenty of skin for the bug to make contact with as it settled on her neck. When she finally grabbed the creepy crawler and tossed it to the stage, while laughing, “He was tickling me.”

Online, fans were impressed with how calmly she handled the unsettling moment. “She better than me, I would’ve embarrassed myself on stage,” said one onlooker. A second supporter commented, “Handled that like a boss, stayed cool, calm and collected.”

Hecklers, on the other hand, are not letting up on the “In Living Color” Fly Girl alum. A critic quipped, “Probably was trying to get to her throat to see what TF that noise was.” Lopez’s singing abilities have long been a hot topic among her detractors.

Another joked about her singing, “That cricket wasn’t trying to hear that mess.”

Jennifer Lopez shocks fans mid-performance as she calmly tosses a cricket from her neck. (Photos: BuzzingPop/X.)

A more snide remark seemingly took a dig at the attendance, despite the video not showing concertgoers. An X user wrote, “There were crickets in the crowd too.”

Last summer, Lopez canceled plans for a comeback tour amid her separation from Ben Affleck.

She rebounded from the change of plans by taking “Up All Night” abroad for 19 shows. In her own words, “This summer is a celebration of freedom and having a d—n good time.”

A cricket crawled on Jennifer Lopez during her concert. pic.twitter.com/FvShmbkZdq — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) August 10, 2025

After watching the clip, one person joked, “She pretended that bug was Ben. Lol.”

Another said, “That is exactly what Ben did to J Lo.”

The singer is eight months removed from her divorce from Ben Affleck.

The “Gigli” actors gave their love a second attempt 20 years after calling off their first engagement. This time around, though, they made it down the aisle only for the romance to fizzle out after two years.

In July, Lopez debuted a new song, “Wreckage of You,” that many assume is about their bittersweet love story. Neither she nor Affleck has explicitly commented on what contributed to the divorce.