‘Making JLo Look Pathetic’: Ben Affleck Sparks Backlash After Cozying Up with Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner Amid Jennifer Lopez Divorce Drama 

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were spotted together yet again in the midst of their divorce as many speculate whether the two will go through with it.

Both actors attended the same event in Los Angeles on Oct. 18, but the estranged couple did not arrive together. However, the Marvel star was seen with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, who has been blamed for participating in the demise her ex’s marriage.

According to Page Six, Affleck and Garner showed up in the Brentwood neighborhood with their 15-year-old child, Seraphina.

Ben Affleck spotted out with his ex amid divorce drama with Jennifer Lopez. (Photos by Kevin Winter/Getty Images; Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Lopez turned up with her 16-year-old son, Emme, one of the two children she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and two other unknown individuals. It is not clear if both groups interacted inside the function.

Commenters on Page Six’s article had a lot to say about the Brentwood event crossover featuring Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, and Jennifer Garner.

“Ben simply woke up and smelled the coffee with JLo, who prances around as naked as possible for attention,” one person wrote, aiming at Lopez sharing thirst traps or bikini selfies online.

Another posted, “Jennifer Lopez has become a meme for how to not pursue a relationship. … She looks ridiculous, acts ridiculous, and should take her money and go away.”

In contrast, some people called out Affleck and Garner. For instance, one comment read, “WOW! Ben and Jen G are seriously disrespecting her man and making JLo look pathetic.”

A fourth person declared, “I can’t imagine Garner’s man is too happy with these two spending so much time together. I certainly wouldn’t be and wouldn’t put up with it.”

Garner, 52, has reportedly had an on-again, off-again relationship with CaliBurger CEO John Miller since 2018.

Affleck, 52, was married to his “Daredevil” co-star from 2005 to 2018. Garner gave birth to their first child, Violet, in December 2005. Seraphina was born in January 2009 and their third child, son Samuel, was born in February 2012.

Jennifer Lopez attended the same Los Angeles event as her estranged husband, Ben Affleck, and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. (Photos: @jlo/Instagram, @jennifer.garner/Instagram, @bendos_everyday/Instagram)

Lopez, 55, and Affleck entered their first relationship in 2002. The two Hollywood stars, then collectively known as Bennifer, announced their engagement in November of that year.

After postponing their wedding, they officially called it quits in 2004. In July 2021, the former couple known as “Benifer 2.0” re-emerged with a steamy photo on JLo’s Instagram page.

The “Gigli” co-stars’ rekindled romance led to a July 2022 wedding in Las Vegas, followed by a grander ceremony a month later. However, Lopez filed for divorce in August on the day of what would have been their second anniversary following a separation in April.

Lopez has fraternal twins, 16-year-old Max and Emme, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, whom she was married to from 2004 to 2014.

The “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer was also married to Ojani Noa for 11 months in 1997 and Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003. In addition, JLo dated hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs and was engaged to 14-time MLB All-Star Alex Rodriguez.

Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck just hours after he traveled with Jennifer Garner from New Haven to Los Angeles in August.

Affleck and Garner went to Connecticut to drop off their daughter, Violet, at Yale University. In September, InTouch Weekly reported that Garner was leading a “mercy squad” to protect her ex-husband following his breakup with JLo.

“Ben may come across looking all happy and cheery. And he is, for the most part, but he certainly has his down moments,” the tabloid’s purported insider stated about the “Gone Baby Gone” director.

The source continued, “As much as he was relieved to escape this marriage, the divorce has still taken a toll on him. His reputation has taken a huge hit and he’s grappling with a lot of guilt.”