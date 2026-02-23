‘What the … Is She Wearing?’: Outrage Erupts Over Jennifer Lopez’s Inappropriate Look During Outing with Her Kids, Leaving Fans Moritified

Jennifer Lopez never fails to turn heads or stop a crowd, even for her kids’ special moments.

The singer shares twin children, Emme Maribel Muñiz and Maximilian “Max” David Muñiz, with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony. Lopez and the four-time Grammy award-winning singer were married from 2004 to 2014 before their divorce was finalized. At the time, she was awarded primary custody of their children. And now they are all grown up.

Jennifer Lopez gets glammed up for Emme and Max’s birthday lunch. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Fast forward nearly 12 years, and Lopez now has two 18-year-olds on her hands. She recently celebrated their birthday on Feb. 22 with a nice lunch outing, where she surprisingly outdressed her children, but she wasn’t praised by everyone for the outfit.

Emme wore a camouflage hat, an oversized black-and-gray long-sleeved shirt, baggy jeans, and brown shoes. Her brother, Max, wore a denim hat, a green-and-blue-striped shirt, gray sweats, and black shoes. Lopez was clearly dressed for a celebration.

She wore a pink satin lace dress with lace trim, a shaggy, oversized white coat, ivory heels, and rose-colored shades. To Lopez, it may have been fitting for the upscale private membership club they attended in West Hollywood called San Vicente Bungalows to have her chest nearly spilling out of the top. But not everyone was interested in her look.

“What the … is she wearing to her children 18th birthday celebration this is the best she can do, for their 18th birthday,” one online critic commented on the Back Grid’s Instagram post.

Jennifer Lopez spotted during casual outing in lingerie style dress with brown cowboy boots. (Photo: backgrid/Instagram)

One Page Six reader to the outfit by writing, “Yikes.”

Someone else on the Daily Mail criticized the look as well, saying, “Lunch? Dressed like that?”

But that isn’t the only look she was slammed for when it came to her kids’ birthday celebration.

Lopez also posted a heartwarming video tribute on the twins’ birthday, featuring several sweet moments from Emme and Max’s lives over the years. The actress featured pictures and videos from when they were born through their early childhood and younger teenage years. A photo of them sleeping in a crib and a shot of their last day in the fourth grade were also included.

She also put in a glimpse of Emme’s performance at the Super Bowl LIV halftime show alongside Shakira and her mother in 2020.

Clips or photos from some of their previous birthdays were added to the montage, including one from their 16th birthday, which some people seemed to have a problem with.

In the photo, Lopez is standing in between the twins wearing a black crop top and gray sweats. A large portion of her torso was showing, and while the waist was snatched, one person felt it looked inappropriate.

One critic wrote, “What mother shows her midriff in a picture with her kids? Oh, yea, it’s Jo-Lo.”

Jennifer Lopez dressed in a crop top and sweats at Emme and Max’s 16th birthday party. (Photo credit: @jlo/Instagram)

Someone else blasted, “And there she is using a family photo to bare her 50 something abs…” Another said, “What a tool! The least she can do is cover up a bit when she’s taking photos with her kids.”

But Lopez has never been concerned with what the internet has to say about her looks. At 56, she still wears crop tops, form-fitting dresses, and outfits with lace or large cutouts.

Last month at the 2026 Golden Globes, the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer wore a skin-colored, see-through archival gown by Jean Louis Scherrer Haute Couture 2003, embellished with stones and brown patterns, revealing much of her skin.

As careful as Lopez seems to be about her look, it’s clear she’s not done with wearing spicy looks, and the world should expect to see more of this in the future.