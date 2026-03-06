‘Holy Mother of Cringe’: White House Releases a Chilling Video Bragging About Killing Iran’s Leader — But One Line in the Clip Is What Has People Talking

The White House has developed a habit of presenting Donald Trump less as a traditional head of state and more as an action-movie star — complete with cinematic clips, dramatic music, and stylized imagery that frames him as a larger-than-life hero.

Even during moments tied to war and global tension, the president’s latest example came in a video released by the White House following an update from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth about the administration’s conflict with Iran.

The White House released a dramatic war-style video portraying Donald Trump as a cinematic hero, sparking praise, criticism, and widespread online mockery. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

The clip wants the American public to buy tickets to “Trump, the Hunter.”

It begins with Hegseth speaking to reporters, then abruptly cuts to dramatic nighttime military footage. He said: “Yesterday, the leader of the unit who attempted to assassinate President Trump has been hunted down and killed. Iran tried to kill President Trump, and President Trump got the last laugh.”

The video then cuts to images of jets or missiles streaking across the sky as explosions erupt on the ground, bright flashes illuminating dark landscapes like a scene straight out of an action film.

The montage, set to Metallica’s “Enter Sandman,” then shifts to a stark black-and-white image of Trump, accompanied by his own line delivered like the closing tag of a thriller: “I was the hunted, and now I’m the hunter.”

Discourse under the White House post instantly sparked backlash ranging from praise to disbelief. “Holy mother of cringe,” said one shocked person. Another asked, “Who talks like this?”

Others were far more skeptical.

“So you are saying this is all about revenge for Trump and not about the security of the U.S.?” one user asked. Another wondered, “So it’s all about him?”

Some reactions zeroed in on the videos’ “disgusting rhetoric,” including the line about Trump being “the hunted.”

One user questioned the premise outright, writing, “He’s a rich white guy in America, when the f—k was he ever the hunted?”

Another pushed the conversation further by focusing on the broader consequences, posting, “Actually, it looks like schoolchildren in Iran are the hunted.”

One commenter who laid into his entire administration wrote, “You are like a bunch of 8-year-olds playing a video game. Grow the f–k up.”

The cinematic framing didn’t come out of nowhere. The administration and Trump’s own social media feeds have increasingly leaned into dramatic visuals that turn the president into a larger-than-life protagonist.

The White House has also experimented with long-form online productions celebrating the president.

Donald Trump’s growing obsession with AI took center stage again after he posted a fabricated video showing himself violently dominating Canadian hockey players and scoring the winning goal. The clip quickly sparked backlash, with critics questioning his judgment and calling it inappropriate for a sitting president to share such provocative content.

One holiday effort titled “Christmas Lo-fi 2025 MAGA Victories” streamed for more than eight hours across multiple platforms. The video featured a cartoon version of Trump wearing a red sweater, reading by a fireplace, while lo-fi music played in the background. Instead of sparking admiration, the animation quickly drew online jokes about its strange details and the unusual concept of a presidential lo-fi stream.

Trump’s rivals have responded with their own edited videos. California Gov. Gavin Newsom recently circulated a montage set to Radiohead’s “Creep,” pairing the song with clips of Trump making exaggerated faces, sticking out his tongue at the podium, and pumping his arms while speaking.

The montage eventually slowed to scenes showing him appearing to nod off during public events, letting the visuals speak for themselves.

For the White House, however, the tone of the original montage remained unmistakable and lands like the final moment of a dramatic film preview. Whether supporters see it as a strength or critics see it as a spectacle, the administration’s message is clear: in their version of the story, the president is always the main character.