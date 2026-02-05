‘I’m Dying Hahahahaha’: Newsom Slaps Trump with Brutal Video Exposing His Ties to Epstein He Clearly Never Wanted Seen, Then Fans Zoom in On His Shoe

Donald Trump was humiliated yet again after cameras captured some of his most embarrassing moments over the past few weeks.

Using a 1990s alt-rock classic and a montage of images, one of the president’s political rivals took a brutal swipe at the 79-year-old known for resting his eyes whenever he pleases.

California Governor Gavin Newsom took another swipe at U.S. President Donald Trump connection to Epstein. (Photo by Jill Connelly/Getty Images)

‘Poor Man Can’t Do Anything Right’: Donald Trump Tried to Make a Grand Exit, But Something on His Shoe Had Everyone Zooming In

In 1993, Radiohead released its breakout hit “Creep,” a song that climbed to No. 2 on Billboard’s Alternative Airplay chart and spent 20 weeks on the Hot 100.

More than three decades later, the song resurfaced in an entirely different context after it was used to soundtrack a political montage mocking Trump. The post quickly drew attention not just for its song choice but for the carefully selected moments stitched together to tell a story without narration.

The video opens with Trump entering a room wearing a white polo shirt emblazoned with his own name, calling out loudly as if expecting someone to respond.

The montage then cuts to him behind the presidential podium, where he appears animated and exaggerated — making faces, sticking out his tongue, and pumping his arms while speaking.

From there, the visuals take a darker turn as Trump is branded a creep, letting the images do the humiliating work.

Trump is shown alongside Jeffrey Epstein, then in a clip of photos highlighting their past association, resurfacing amid renewed scrutiny following the Justice Department’s recent release of millions of files tied to Epstein’s case.

As the song’s moody tone builds, the imagery slows. Trump is shown falling asleep during a Fourth of July event in 2025, followed by footage of him dozing during a televised press conference or cabinet meeting.

Other moments replay the now-infamous 2017 clip from Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, when Melania Trump pulling away from his hand as they walked together on the tarmac. The moment has long fueled speculation about distance in their marriage and persistent rumors that the two do not live together.

The montage then flashes an edited screenshot of one of Trump’s own past messages, reading, “I am all alone (poor me),” tying the visuals to the song’s theme of isolation.

It ends with Trump walking alone in slow motion, his shirt collar unbuttoned, and red tie loosened, moving down a hallway without aides or supporters in sight.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is the bold man who shared the latest brutal mockery of Trump and the most lonely and boring moments caught on camera. For the Instagram caption, Newsom simply shared a yellow emoji with sad, closed eyes, furrowed eyebrows, and a slightly flat mouth. His followers quickly filled the comments with reactions.

One person mocked Trump’s phrasing, writing, “And the award to a biggest creep on the planet goes to…” A second said, “He is a creep, seriously !!!!”

Pointing to a clip of Trump walking toward Air Force One with a strip of toilet paper stuck to the bottom of his shoe, one person said, “Omg I was a little upset at the use of this song but then the toilet paper on the foot the I’m all alone poor me I’m dying hahahahahahaha.”

Another objected to the soundtrack choice, saying, “Don’t ruin this song pls.”

A third took the opposite stance: “Now THIS is an acceptable use of a song for politics.”

Others were more blunt, with one declaring, “The worst president EVERRR! LORD HELP US!” and another adding, “We need to figure out how to tell the other countries that he’s the problem not America.”

Without a single line of commentary from Newsom, only a sad emoji, the montage relied on familiar footage, old moments, and a well-worn song to deliver its message one clip at a time.

For months, the 79-year-old president has faced backlash over comments he made about his 28-year-old White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt.

During a televised Newsmax interview with host Rob Finnerty in August 2025, he could not stop himself.

When asked about Leavitt’s performance in her role, the former real estate mogul’s response veered away from her professional qualifications and into commentary about her appearance.

“She’s become a star. It’s that face, it’s that brain, it’s those lips, the way they move, they move like she’s a machine gun,” Trump said, harping on the description in a way many viewers found unsettling.

The remarks about his young employee spread quickly online, reopening familiar criticism about how he talks about women in public.

On social media, many people didn’t mince words, calling him “a creep,” fueling the sense among critics that Newsom may be onto something with his video.