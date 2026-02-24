‘How Can a President Post a Video Like This?’: Trump Posts Another Disturbing Video That Triggers Swift Outrage and Fresh Questions About His Judgment

President Donald Trump could not hold back in taking a shot at America’s neighbors while also inserting himself in someone else’s success.

For the first time since 1980, the United States men’s hockey team won a gold medal at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy. The Americans secured a 2-1 overtime win against longtime rival Canada on Feb. 23.

Instead of simply celebrating Team USA’s accomplishment, Trump, 79, chose to make the moment about himself.

DEARBORN, MICHIGAN – JANUARY 13: U.S. President Donald Trump tours the assembly line at the Ford River Rouge Complex on January 13, 2026 in Dearborn, Michigan. Trump is visiting Michigan where he will participate in a tour of the Ford River Rouge complex and later give remarks to the Detroit Economic Club. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

‘The Swelling Is Turning His Shoes Over’: Trump’s ‘Strangely Shaped’ Footwear Has Fans Zooming In On a Disturbing New Bulge

He seized the opportunity to respond to Justin Trudeau, the former Prime Minister of Canada from 2015 to 2025, after more than a year of conflicts between them. Since being inaugurated as President of the United States in January 2025, Trump has insisted that America should annex Canada as its 51st state.

Trudeau, 54, made it clear that he does not want to see Canada become part of the United States, and the Liberal Party member also defended hockey as Canada’s national winter sport against his American counterpart.

On Feb. 20, 2025, Trudeau wrote on X, “You can’t take our country — and you can’t take our game.”

It seems Trump didn’t forget that declaration. On Feb. 23, 2026, the MAGA leader posted a screenshot of Trudeau’s tweet along with fake content showing him as a suit-wearing, goal-scoring hockey player.

The video also depicted Trump shoving two Canadian players to the ice before repeatedly punching another one in the face, and then smugly sitting in the penalty box. “Eye of the Tiger” by the American rock band Survivor plays over the clip, which ends with the president celebrating with his made-up teammates.

Trump’s Truth Social post quickly went viral. Once the artificial intelligence-created vid made its way to the X platform, critics of the real estate magnate-turned-political figure had a field day clowning his attempt at stealing the U.S. men’s hockey team’s shine.

“I’d love to see those cankles fit in a pair of skates, lmfao,” an X user joked, referring to the constant photographs of Trump with swollen ankles likely caused by his chronic venous insufficiency diagnosis.

Trump received more vitriol for his AI slop aimed at Canada when one individual posted, “HAHA, Fat Donald would drop dead if he actually exerted himself that much. What an insecure moron.”

A third commenter expressed, “Since he was re-elected, the only time I ever see Donald winning anything is in an AI video. But I guess that’s good enough for MAGA.”

“How can a president of a nation post a video like this? This is misdirected anger because of SCOTUS slapping down Trump’s tariffs. He classlessly is behaving like a petulant child,” declared another poster.

Trump was not the only American official to make fun of Canada losing the men’s Olympic hockey final. On Feb. 22, the White House’s official X account uploaded an image of a bald eagle, America’s national bird, seemingly killing a Canada goose as a quote-tweet to Trudeau’s year-old “you can’t take our game” message.

While Trump’s obsession with extending America’s border to include the Canadian provinces, he has also been outspoken about wanting to take over Greenland from Denmark, despite the European nation refusing to give up the massive territory located less than 20 miles from Canada.

The White House tried to push Trump’s agenda of seizing Greenland with an AI-generated meme of the president walking with a penguin across a snow-covered landscape. The flightless bird is holding an American flag while the flag of Greenland is planted in the distance.

Embrace the penguin. pic.twitter.com/kKlzwd3Rx7 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 23, 2026

What was meant to be a show of American strength turned out to be an example of the Trump administration’s poor research, since penguins are not native to Greenland. The species are mostly found in the Southern Hemisphere, such as Antarctica and South America.

Trump has built a reputation for either ignoring facts or purposely promoting falsehoods. His embrace of AI will likely continue to be a means of deception to advance his agenda, even if the fake narratives are viewed as an embarrassment by some American citizens and others around the world.