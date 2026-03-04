‘He’s Pissed’: Trump Abruptly Ends White House Meeting, Refuses Reporter Questions as Iran Crisis Deepens — Critics Say He Looked Rattled

Donald Trump, has spent years needling political rivals over their stamina and strength, a tactic that often brought roaring approval from supporters at rallies. But the viral machinery that once helped carry those moments across the internet is now replaying footage of the former reality star-turned-politician with a far more critical eye.

For years, Trump leaned heavily into the image of being the energetic contrast to older or slower political opponents, especially the one who beat him in 2020, Joe Biden. But a new image has people saying he looks like the “opposite of a strong man.”

After years of mocking rivals as weak, Donald Trump is now the one facing viral jokes about his hunchback walk after he leaves a White House event. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

‘Brain is Absolutely Cooked’: Trump White-Knuckles the Podium and Unleashes a Humiliating Word Salad, Leaving Viewers Convinced He Can’t Command the Room Anymore

After mocking Biden and others poltiicians for appearing tired, out of shape, or mentally foggy, the president has found himself on the receiving end of the same brutal commentary he once dished out.

The latest moment came after Trump delivered remarks in the East Room of the White House on March 2, in which he spoke about new ballroom construction ahead of a Medal of Honor ceremony.

Cameras followed as he exited the room without acknowledging reporters, brushing past a volley of shouted questions about Iran without offering a response. As the clip began circulating online, viewers quickly focused on the moment, noting the way he moved through the crowd with a guarded demeanor that drew immediate attention.

On Threads, one user who watched the clip immediately pointed out that Trump looked upset, “He’s pissed because the reality of this military action isn’t matching up with what he fantasized it being like in his tiny little infant mind before it started. And who knows what kind of shit they’re dealing with behind closed doors that we don’t know about. Specifically giant pressure from allies to stop it.”

Another person pointed out his body movements, “Shoulders hunched, no eye contact. Weak and pathetic.” Another who noticed Trump kept opening and closing his mouth, wondering if he was short of breath, wrote, “He looks like a fish gasping for air.”

As the footage spread, one observer offered a reason why he walked past reporters, “Can’t answer the tough questions. Run, Piggy, run!”

The tone of the conversation grew sharper as the video continued to circulate. One final comment summed up the criticism in blunt internet fashion: “Zombie walking.”

The scrutiny of Trump’s posture did not appear overnight.

Over the past year, the president has been captured walking into events or meetings, which has drawn notice from viewers who say his stride looks uneven or stiff.

One widely shared video from August 2025 showed Trump during a golf outing with former Major League Baseball pitcher Roger Clemens and Clemens’ son Kacy. In the footage, the president appeared to drag his right leg slightly while moving across the course. The short clip circulated quickly, with commentators reviewing the video and pointing out what they described as an unusual gait.

Another moment surfaced during Trump’s Aug. 15 meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska. Cameras caught the president approaching the red carpet in a winding path, moving from one side of the walkway to the other before reaching the greeting point.

The unusual zig-zaggy walk has become the focal point of online discussion, overshadowing the otherwise formal diplomatic scene.

Part of what fuels the reaction is Trump’s own record of mocking former President Joe Biden.

During a speech before the Detroit Economic Club in January 2026, Trump poked fun at Biden’s speaking style, exaggerating coughs and throat-clearing sounds to imitate him. He even took jabs at his manhood. When he saw Condoleezza Rice in the audience, he joked that he used to think that she would become the first female president.

“Never in a million years would I have thought Joe Biden would beat her to it,” the Queens native quipped.

Other times, Trump calls him “Sleepy Joe” and argues he simply was unfit to run the country. Meanwhile, he continues to ignore his “Dozy Don” nickname, which came from his frequent naps during live briefings where he is being filmed.

Those kinds of jabs have been a recurring feature of Trump’s rhetoric throughout 2025 and into 2026. He repeatedly portrayed Biden as tired or slow, using the comparison to frame himself as the stronger alternative, and made comments about Barack Obama that suggest he’s jealous of the first black president’s swagger and attention.

Now, however, the brief East Room clip has become a symbol of how quickly internet narratives can reverse. The president who once built his persona on projecting strength now finds viewers analyzing a few seconds of video for signs of fatigue or something much worse.

For many watching the footage, the image was striking: a leader accustomed to commanding attention stepping away from the podium while the cameras — and the commentary — followed closely behind, turning a simple walk into a moment that some viewers said looked eerily like a slow march down the green mile.