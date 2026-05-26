‘It’s Sick’: Ivanka Trump Family in Jeopardy After She Becomes Alleged Target in Twisted Revenge Plot Tied to Her Father’s Six-Year-Old Gamble

Ivanka Trump is suddenly back in the headlines after reports suggested she had a target on her back in a chilling revenge plot tied to her father.

President Donald Trump‘s actions and behavior toward other world leaders are not trickling down to his kids.

The disturbing allegations raised shock and concern about Ivanka’s well-being as she continues to travel while Trump leans into the controversy.

Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, was the topic of discussion on a show by one of her father’s current rivals, and it was anything but pretty. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

According to the New York Post, recently captured suspect Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi, 32, allegedly made a vow involving the president’s daughter.

Supposed Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps operative Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi, 32, plotted to kill the first daughter, 44.

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The revenge plot was to avenge the death of the man, described as his mentor, IRGC general Qasem Soleimani.

Soleimani died in a drone strike in Baghdad ordered by the POTUS Trump in 2020.

The Department of Justice announced on May 15 that Al-Saadi had been arrested for terrorist crimes in Europe and the United States.

A former deputy military attaché in the Iraqi embassy, Entifadh Qanbar, told the outlet that Soleimani’s death prompted the plot.

Absolutely chilling if true.



Reports claim that Ivanka Trump was allegedly the target of an assassination plot linked to a terrorist said to have been trained by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.



According to reports, Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi who has… pic.twitter.com/ZRgPhUNoSj — Benonwine (@benonwine) May 23, 2026

“After Qasem was killed, he went around telling people ‘we need to kill Ivanka to burn down the house of Trump the way he burned down our house,'” he recalled. “We heard that he had a plan of Ivanka’s house in Florida.”

Al-Saadi was reportedly found with a blueprint of Ivanka’s Florida home, where she resides with her 3 kids and husband Jared Kushner.

The $24 million home resides in Miami, Florida, on Indian Creek Island, known as “Billionaire Bunker.”

Al-Saadi also posted a map of Trump’s Florida home on X back in 2023 with a caption reading in part, “Do not attack innocent young people, and do not test our patience.”

He also allegedly planned “to burn down the house of Trump the way he burned down our house.”

لتذكير عليكم ان تعلموا ان ماحدث من امور غامضة في برشلونة العام الماضي و قبل ايام قارب ماجوري في ايطاليا و نحن الان نذكركم بهذا الشهر الذي لطالما ذقتم فيه جزء من بأسنا و خصوصا العملية الاستشهادية في بورغاس بلغاريا … لا تهاجموا الشباب الابرياء و لا تختبروا صبرنا و السلام pic.twitter.com/aQJzKTtthB — محمد باقر سعد السعدي (@bakr81950) June 8, 2023

The defendant, who is an Iraqi national, reportedly was arrested in Turkey and extradited to the United States.

Al-Saadi allegedly planned to take action in another country, according to FBI Assistant Director in Charge, James C. Barnacle Jr.

“Mohammad Al-Saadi allegedly directed 18 terrorist attacks throughout Europe,” said Barnacle. “Including against United States citizens and interests, and planned to conduct a similar attack here in our country.”

Reactions to the assassination plot were less than empathetic on X as folks questioned the authenticity of the alleged plot and suggested the story was to deflect from the president’s illegal war in Iran.

“Who gives a s—t? Only excuses to continue this nonsensical war,” wrote one user.

“Sounds like propaganda,” added another. “This isn’t even a creative lie,” one noted.

Another user replied, “If this is true it will not end well for Iran. Everyone knows family is off limits.”

Republicans reacted by sharing a post on X that seemed to condone Trump’s illegal war on Iran. “It’s sick,” they noted.

The post claimed the alleged plot exposed “Iran’s true colors” and argued the country should never be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon, while suggesting Ivanka was targeted because her father stands in their way.”

Al-Saadi is facing life in prison if convicted.

“Part of me wants to go to sleep, but then I feel like if I sleep I will miss the Iranian regime getting glassed for threatening to assassinate @IvankaTrump,” noted Laura Loomer.

President Trump has yet to address the latest report about his daughter. But he has been up late at night and early in the morning, blasting his predecessors.

Truth Social is likely where he will blast this report as “fake news.”