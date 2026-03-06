‘This is Important?’: Trump Drops Strange Photos Out of Nowhere Just Before Major Debacle — What He’s Focused On Instead of the War Has Critics Stunned

Donald Trump wants to do it all — improvise diplomatic speeches, hurl insults at reporters, and hijack national landmarks — but leading the country with laser focus is too tall an ask.

The president has turned avoiding accountability into a signature move. At 79, he insists his sacrifices for America are endless, but that’s hard to swallow when citizens are left stranded in the Middle East due to the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran.

Now, he’s employing more distractions amid the recent revelations surrounding Governor Kristi Noem’s firing and scandals, the Epstein files, and the ongoing war to divert attention from his own failures and evade responsibility.

President Donald Trump shows the public where his priorities lie with three strange posts amid a world of scandal around his administration and unrest worldwide. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP via Getty Images)

‘Wow! …No Way’: Trump Rolls Out a Flashy New White House Ballroom Rendering — Then Subtly Changes Things Around, Betting No One Catches It

Instead of lashing out at political rivals and assuring the public that he plans to uphold national security amid growing concerns about World War III, he is back to showboating mock-ups of his multimillion-dollar ballroom.

On March 5, Trump posted three posts featuring mockups of the extravagant project. The drawings were of an empty room painted white with gold trim, square columns, crystal chandeliers, a decorative marble floor, and oversized windows. He did not add captions, presumably because he thinks his vision is breathtaking and speaks for itself.

And they did — telling more about his state of mind than he has the mental fortitude to imagine.

“He hasn’t even realized the huuuuuuge mistake he made last Saturday,” wrote one person referring to the U.S. and Israel’s orchestrated attacks on Iran on Feb. 28.

Trump posts renderings of his White House ballroom.



This is his #1 priority. pic.twitter.com/i6ILoXbt5l — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) March 5, 2026

A second viewer said the designs were “completely empty, just like his mind,” while another individual shared that “he’s posted more about the ballroom than honoring fallen service members. Tells you everything you need to know about his priorities.”

However, Trump’s behavior is not surprising to detractors; instead, it has become expected. During a March 2 Medal of Honor ceremony at the White House, he veered from acknowledging service members to discuss renovations.

He bragged, “We’re adding onto the building. See that nice drape?… I picked those drapes in my first term. I always liked gold,” as he pointed out the gaping hole left behind from the demotion of the East Wing for the $400 million ballroom.

Reactions to the viral moment ranged from those who said, “This man’s brain is scrambled. He needs to be put somewhere where he won’t hurt anyone,” to someone else calling him the “Department of the Interior decorator.”

Many were outraged that the president kept business as usual, less than a week after ordering airstrikes on Iran and taking out its leader, Ayatollah Khamenei.

“He’s sending your kids to die in war. But don’t worry — his ballroom will look beautiful!” said his political foe Gavin Newsom. One commentator amplified Newsom’s post on Threads added, “F–k me because that’s important right now !???”

pic.twitter.com/APm03iLA9f — 𝒮𝒽𝑒𝒶𝓇𝒶𝟤.0🇨🇦 Is tired of stupid people (@NotToday0299) March 6, 2026

Another response states, “Can’t wait til it gets built and we can bulldoze it into the ground.” But in order to be bulldozed, the construction must begin. Trump replaced the lead architect, James McCrery II, after clashing over the size of his 90,000-square-foot building.

One individual said the ballroom pictures “look like a cage match location.”

Trump has been bragging and preparing to celebrate his 80th birthday with a UFC-style cage match event on the White House Lawn in June. This will also commemorate the nation’s 250th anniversary. “It’s absolutely going to happen,” confirmed Dana White, the chief executive of the UFC, who met with Trump last year.

Presently, the project remains stalled pending the outcome of the National Capital Planning Commission’s April 2 vote.

One person wondered, “So…didn’t he show these off before? Must be trying to distract from the ICE Barbie Debacle.” Another shared a meme of Jeffrey Epstein holding a sign that read, “Don’t get distracted.”

Trump’s strange Ballroom posting coincided with the White House grappling with another scandalous crisis. Just hours later, he publicly dismissed U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem after her difficult two-day hearing before the House and Senate, which became a public embarrassment for the administration and for her marriage at home.

In what critics described as rushed damage control, the president quickly appointed Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin as her replacement. This decision sparked immediate backlash and raised concerns about whether it was made in haste.