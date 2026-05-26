‘What Is Going On?’: Trump’s Appearance Sparks Urgent  Health Questions After Fans Zoom In on His ‘Puffy’ Body Hours Ahead of Medical Exam

Donald Trump spent Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery, but online the conversation had little to do with the holiday.

The president appeared Monday, May 25, alongside Vice President JD Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and Joint Chiefs Chairman Dan Caine for the annual wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters after departing Air Force One on May 20, 2026 at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. Trump is returning to Washington after delivering the commencement address at the United States Coast Guard Academy. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The solemn event, meant to honor fallen service members and mark the lead-up to America’s 250th anniversary, drew the usual dignitaries and military brass.

What it also drew was social media chatter — focused squarely on Trump’s appearance rather than the occasion itself.

While the ceremony proceeded as planned, tributes to the nation’s war dead took a back seat online to commentary about the president himself.

Instead, close-up photos from the event quickly spread across Threads after viewers became fixated on Trump’s tiny but swollen hands.

“It looks like both hands now. You can imagine what the rest of his body looks like,” someone posted.

“Ballooning butt, balding pate and teeny, tiny twerp hands. What a guy!” one person wrote online. Another added, “I wish someone would keep a calendar of his discolored hand.”

Some posted memes about his small and darkened hands.

Others focused specifically on the visible veins and puffiness that appeared in television footage and photographs from the ceremony. One user asked, “WTF is going on with the veins in his hand?”

Some critics went even further by mocking the way Trump’s suit appeared to fit during the event. One commenter joked that “Those suit vents are stretched to capacity. Soon it will look like a ballerina tutu.”

Not everyone joined the internet dogpile, though. One commenter pushed back against the fixation and argued that people were becoming distracted by superficial details.

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“Let’s focus less on the hand and more on what he is actually doing. His hand just looks like an old man’s hand-that said, I know he’s undoubtedly got some medical issues and that’s important. But let’s not get overly fixated on the hand,” the person wrote.

Still, Trump’s hands have become one of the internet’s favorite recurring storylines during both of his presidencies.

Earlier this year, critics zoomed in on footage from a speech at the Kennedy Center after viewers noticed his hands nearly disappearing inside oversized shirt cuffs while he delivered another meandering address.

The scrutiny intensified again in January 2026 during Trump’s stop at a Ford manufacturing plant in Dearborn, Michigan, where footage appeared to show him raising his middle finger toward a worker who taunted him during the visit. But instead of focusing entirely on the confrontation, social media users once again became distracted by what they described as the president’s “embarrassingly small” hands.

The obsession with his hands actually dates back decades. Spy magazine famously labeled Trump a “short-fingered vulgarian” during the 1980s. The insult later exploded into mainstream political culture during the 2016 Republican primary when then-Sen. Marco Rubio mocked Trump’s hand size during a campaign rally.

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The justices weighed a lawyer's attempt to trademark a phrase used on T-shirts that stems from a crude joke Sen. Marco Rubio made about the size of Trump’s hands during the 2016 GOP primary. pic.twitter.com/GAQCSX6y88 — Simo Saadi (@Simo7809957085) June 13, 2024

“He’s like 6’2, which is why I don’t understand why his hands are the size of someone who is 5’2,” Rubio joked at the time.

Trump famously responded during a Fox News debate by insisting there was “no problem” with any other parts of his anatomy.

But in 2026, the conversation surrounding Trump’s hands has evolved beyond simple political jokes and into broader questions about health and aging. Trump turns 80 next month, and the visible bruising on his hands has repeatedly fueled speculation online after the White House previously blamed the discoloration on frequent handshaking and aspirin use tied to cardiovascular prevention.

Trump himself recently acknowledged using makeup to conceal the marks.

“I have makeup that’s, you know, easy to put on,” he told The Wall Street Journal. “Takes about 10 seconds.”

He also admitted to taking larger doses of aspirin because of concerns about “thick blood” flowing through his heart.

Now, nearly every public Trump appearance plays out in two worlds simultaneously. One unfolds at podiums, factories, and memorial ceremonies. The other happens online, where viewers laugh at every flaw he has, almost like how he has teased others’ imperfections in the past.

Memorial Day was no different.