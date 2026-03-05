‘YOWZA!!!!!!!!!!’: Lauren Sánchez’s New Look Ahead of Her First Wedding Anniversary Has Fans Zooming In

Lauren Sánchez is snatched and not just at the waist.

The former “Good Day LA” host is leaving no procedure untried in hopes of preserving a youthful appearance, and people are taking notice.

Sánchez, 54, has been captivating for years, but her appearance has vexed fans ever since she and went public with their romance. The couple confirmed their courtship in 2019 and wed in a lavish ceremony in Venice, Italy, in 2025.

Jeff Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sanchez, are prep (Photo: Cindy Ord/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

‘Jeff Was Sweating’: Lauren Sánchez’s Miniskirt Makes a Scene at Wild Party as Cameras Catch Jeff Bezos’ ‘Uncomfortable’ Look

Sánchez’s risqué outfits, pumped-up figure, and her face have been headline staples ever since. While promoting her new children’s book, “The Fly Who Flew Under the Sea,” the internet is still fixated on her ever-changing mug.

The author recently appeared on the “Today” show, where she shared the book series’ close ties to her struggles with a learning disability. “I hid it for a really long time. I didn’t know I was dyslexic until I was 19 and a teacher, a community college teacher…she got me tested,” said Sánchez.

“She literally looked at me ’cause I was like, ‘I can’t write.’ And she goes, ‘You’re not dumb, you just can’t spell.’ … I went through life hiding it, even when I was a news anchor. No one knew I was dyslexic except for my co-anchor, and he would help me,” said Sanchez of Rick Garcia, who would discreetly whisper challenging words to her.

Lauren Sánchez Bezos talks about how her journey with dyslexia inspired her new children's book. pic.twitter.com/phpNeDUDkl — Page Six (@PageSix) March 3, 2026

The philanthropist also revealed that she shares the diagnosis with one of her sons. She and ex-NFL player Tony Gonzalez share a son, Nikko Gonzalez, while Sánchez and ex-husband Patrick Whitesell share children Evan and Ella. She is stepmom to Bezos’ four children with his ex-wife, Mackenzie Scott.

People then mocked Sánchez for grappling with becoming an empty nester when her daughter begins college next school year. “When my boys went to college, I was like, ‘Let’s move along, let’s get out of the house,’” she confessed.

Things are different with Ella. “I went to dinner with her the other night, and I started talking about her going to college, and I just started crying,” said Sánchez, adding, “I am really excited for her; she’s the artist in the family, and I can’t wait to see her go.”

The emotional message didn’t resonate with those staring wide-eyed at an almost unrecognizable Sánchez. Fans expressed reactions like saying, “She used to have such a lovely face” and “YOWZA!!!!!!!!!!” Another said, “She is a caricature of herself. Like Wow. She was pretty before all of the procedures.”

More harsh comments leaned into criticizing Sanchez, read, “Isn’t Jeff Bozo Lauren’s third husband? If at first you don’t succeed.” Another said, “3 husbands. What’s the common denominator here ? Although this time one eye mini me is just happy to be with someone and he must know that if it wasn’t for his wealth he would still be taking those extra long showers.”

The newlyweds have been photographed gallivanting at Paris and New York Fashion Week shows, Oscars after parties, international date nights, and more, but never with their children since getting married. In May, Bezos and Sánchez will be among stars on the red carpet for the 2026 Met Gala. They are pulling double duty for the event as sponsors and co-chairs.