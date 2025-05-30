‘Put Them Away’: Lauren Sánchez’s Overexposed Look at Family Dinner with Her Son and Jeff Bezos Sends Fans Into a Frenzy

Jeff Bezos and his fiancée, Lauren Sánchez, were spotted out on a family dinner date with Sánchez’s 24-year-old son, Nikko Gonzalez in Portofino, Italy.

The 61-year-old billionaire reportedly is set to marry the media personality in Italy next month.

Paparazzi captured Jeff, Lauren, Nikko, and an unknown woman outside Portofino’s Puny restaurant on May 27. The bride-to-be stood out in the photos for her wearing a revealing, silk maxi dress with gold heels.

Lauren Sánchez gets slammed for wearing revealing dress to family dinner with her son and Jeff Bezos. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

Bezos arrived wearing a pink collared shirt, blue pants, and sneakers and Nikko sported a black shirt, white pants, and black shoes.

Among the images that made it to the internet, people began criticizing “The Fly Who Flew to Space” author’s fashion choice for the evening. Bezos was also targeted by some infuriated commenters.

“Can this woman not get anything to fit properly? It’s embarrassing. Does she think flashing her breasts are normal? Her partner seems to look anywhere but her chest. She makes him look foolish,” one Daily Mail reader complained.

A second person wrote, “She always looks so cheap. What a contradiction. All the money she wants, and looks so very tasteless.” Similarly, a comment read, “All that money and you’ve still got a get your bits out. What a shame.”

“Put them away, luv! Classless and cheap,” a Sánchez critic stated.

However, a fan of Lauren and Jeff expressed, “She looks beautiful. [In my opinion,] there’s a lot of jealous people out there behind their keyboards. She is living her best life with a very lucky man! He seems to be living his best life also… Congratulations to the happy couple!”

Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos and his glamorous fiancée Lauren Sánchez were spotted enjoying a romantic and luxurious dinner date night with her son Nikko Gonzalez and friends at the famed Puny restaurant in Portofino, Italy.



The loved-up couple, surrounded by a sizable security… pic.twitter.com/XVkhWdRHjF — backgridus (@BackgridUS) May 28, 2025

Bezos and Sánchez have been the targets of paparazzi and tabloid headlines over the past several weeks of their current trip to Europe. For instance, a photographer’s lens recently captured the Amazon founder frolicking with his future wife on the deck of Bezos’ $500 million yacht Koru, which had accompanied the couple to the south of France for the Cannes Film Festival.

Like her attire in Portofino, Sánchez’s strapless blue and silver gown for the amfAR Gala in Cannes on May 22 became a trending topic because it showed off her bust, with detractors reflexively calling the look “vulgar and disgusting.”

Despite the constant criticism directed at them, Sánchez and Bezos appear to be happily moving ahead towards matrimony. Their upcoming nuptials will likely be an expensive, star-studded ceremony.

The Blue Origin owner and the New York Times bestselling writer went public as a couple in 2019. There was unproven speculation that Bezos had an affair with Sánchez while he was still married to his then-wife, MacKenzie Scott.

Before connecting with the third-richest person in the world, Sánchez gave birth to Nikko in 2001, her only child with retired NFL player Tony Gonzalez. She also has a son named Evan (born in 2006) and a daughter named Eleanor (born in 2008) with her ex-husband, Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell.

Sánchez and Whitesell were married from 2005 to 2019. Bezos wed Scott in 1993, just six months after their first date. They share four children. Their divorce was finalized in 2019 as well.

Bezos got engaged to Sánchez on his Koru yacht by presenting the Emmy Award-winning journalist with a $2.5 million diamond ring. Two weeks ago, Sánchez hosted a bachelorette weekend in Paris with Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Katy Perry, and more female friends.

Bezos and Sánchez’s wedding is set to take place at venue in a Venice, where Koru will be anchored in the Venice lagoon. Only 200 guests are expected to attend. The wedding will be part of a three-day celebration from June 24 to 26.