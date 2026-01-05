‘She Loves Those Things Out’: Lauren Sánchez Nearly Spills Out of Her Skintight Look as Boozy Jeff Bezos Removes Himself from the Party

Lauren Sánchez has been having fun in exotic locales, and the internet is taking notice at what she’s been doing.

Since her relationship began with her billionaire husband Jeff Bezos, the former journalist has been spotted dancing at various locations around the world, and the contrast between her and the Amazon founder when she’s in her groove has tongues wagging on social media.

Lauren Sanchez gets a little wild at party with Jeff Bezos out in St. Barts. (Photos by Dave Benett/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR)

A bystander recorded the couple celebrating a friend’s birthday in St. Barts on Monday, Dec. 29. They had just come from spending the holidays and Sánchez’s birthday in Aspen, Colorado, but ditched their winter clothes for some fun in the sun.

Jeff and his wife were seen at Nikki Beach, a luxury beach club often frequented by celebrities. While Bezos seemed laid-back, Sánchez looked ready to turn up. She wore a strapless maroon cami and a denim skirt paired with a straw hat.

Cameras caught her dancing in her seat, initially moving just her upper body while Bezos repeatedly sipped from his wine glass. As the clip goes on, her husband disappears from the seat beside her — and that’s when she ramped up from dancing into chest pumping, arms in the air, and full swaying.

With her husband gone, her 24-year-old son Nikko Gonzalez sat closer to his mom. She shares Nikko with her ex-boyfriend and former NFL player Tony Gonzalez.

Even Gonzalez wasn’t dancing much until the end of the clip when he did a slight head bounce. A woman sitting on the other side of Sánchez also joined in to dance at the later end of the clip.

She seemed to be aware she was being filmed in the video, and at one moment even looked toward the person behind the camera recording and gave a smile. Though, she appeared to be simply enjoying herself, she got the typical criticism from social media under a post from an influencer named Yana Bulhachova.

Like usual, a few pointed out her noticeable bosom saying, “She loves those things out” and “Tell her to cover her nips in public … no class.”

Another person noted how Sánchez kept looking at the camera saying, “No wonder he’s drinking while she screams look at me.”

A fourth mentioned another moment that took place at the same event that wasn’t included in the clip writing, “And then she got up and danced on the bench …”

Another said, “She wasn’t dancing when Jeff was around he probably get mad.”

Page Six later shared footage from the same day captured from a different angle. In that clip, staff at Nikki Beach carried out a sign and champagne bottles to celebrate a woman named Eleanor’s birthday. As the music kicked in, Lauren Sánchez climbed onto her seat and began dancing. Jeff Bezos remained seated but shifted to the side to give her space, while the woman next to Sánchez also stood up on her chair, turning the moment into a mini spectacle.

Despite the public scrutiny Sánchez gets, she doesn’t let the comments rain on her parade. She continues on dancing and her husband doesn’t seem to mind much either.