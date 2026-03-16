‘Mrs. Bezos Is Fuming’: Nicole Kidman’s Brutal Run-In with Jeff and Lauren Sánchez Bezos Has Fans Zooming In on the Close-Ups After That Whisper

Actress Nicole Kidman made a glowing appearance at the 98th Academy Awards on March 15, where she reunited with “Moulin Rouge” co-star Ewan McGregor, marking their upcoming 25th anniversary of the Baz Luhrmann-directed film.

But Kidman stole the spotlight later on in the evening, seemingly making a very powerful people unhappy.

Nicole Kidman photobombs Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party. (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images; Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

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The newly divorced actress flashed warm smiles as she towered over McGregor in her strapless, feathered Chanel gown. Onstage they briefly reminisced about their time in the film and even recited a scene in the film where McGregor’s character names several love songs in order to convince Kidman’s character that they should be together.

After their trip down memory lane, the pair finally read the winner for the Best Picture award, which ended up going to Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another.”

Hours later, Kidman had all eyes on her again as she almost floated on the carpet in a new gown, readying herself to take pictures for the Vanity Fair Oscars party.

But her appearance overshadowed that of a power couple who stopped their photo shoot to stare.

Videos captured Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos wearing a black suit while holding hands with his wife Lauren Sánchez, who shimmered in a black satin gown and a diamond necklace.

The two posed on the carpet as Kidman walked behind them in a new look for the evening. With her wavy orange-blond tresses and a new gold long-sleeved dress she got in position to take photos, completely walking through the Bezos’s photos.

Mrs BEZOS is 🔥as in fuming right now, she’s definitely having more work done. — WhosDatNavyGirl (@navywife_posh1) March 16, 2026

The video then cuts to Sánchez standing behind her husband, her hands on his shoulders, whispering something in his ear, before they both look over at Kidman.

It’s not clear what was said, but fans are pretty convinced that it wasn’t anything good.

One person on X who studied Sánchez Bezos’ reaction said, “Mrs BEZOS is (fire emoji) as in fuming right now, she’s definitely having more work done.”

Someone else commented on the way the camera panned past the Bezos’ to capture Kidman’s walk. “The camera slowly moves toward Nicole Kidman as if Jeff Bezos isn’t even there,” they said.

A third person typed, “Their facial expressions are amusing. In that particular pond, they are NOT the Big Fish. lol. Probably not used to not being the main attraction. It is kind funny.”

Someone else zoomed in on Bezos’ face and commented that he looked like he’s had work done. “Bezos’ filler and botox look great,” they said, though it’s never been confirmed if he’s done any cosmetic surgery.

This is not the first time Kidman’s had an awkward red carpet run-in with someone. She and actress Salma Hayek both attended the Balenciaga show for Paris Fashion Week in 2024 when cameras suddenly caught an uncomfortable moment between the two women.

In a circulating video, Kidman had her back turned to photographers. So Hayek placed her hands on Kidman’s shoulders and turned her body to face them.

oh that “don’t touch me” from Nicole to Salma at a brand show owned by her husband, that Balenciaga contract is in danger I fear 🫣 pic.twitter.com/zqUa6oHfdA — Louis Pisano (@LouisPisano) October 13, 2024

Instead, the “Babygirl” star pushed Hayek’s arm off of her and continued turning to where her back was facing away from photographers again. She said a few words to Hayek, which some thought was her saying “Don’t touch me” and then went to hug singer Katy Perry.

After hugging Perry, she said a few more words to Hayek, to which Hayek nodded before Kidman left. It seems there was no bad blood on Hayek’s side, as she later posted a carousel recap of the event on Instagram, including a photo of her and Kidman. While she was smiling, Kidman was looking down in the image.