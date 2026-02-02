‘I Had No Idea’: Russell Wilson Comes ‘Out Swinging’ After Trump’s Team Drags Him and Ciara Into Epstein Files, and He’s Done Playing Nice

New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson refused to have his name dragged into the scandalous web of Jeffrey Epstein’s misdeeds.

The Super Bowl champion and his wife, Ciara, are among the A-list celebrities named in the most recent files released by the Department of Justice, following the mention of rappers Jay-Z and Pusha T.

Russell Wilson wants no part of a Jeffrey Epstein file mentioning him or his wife, Ciara, in government paperwork (Photo by Valerie Terranova/Getty Images for Amazon MGM Studios)

It seems Epstein and his pilot, Larry Visoski, discussed the former Seattle Seahawks star in 2019 email exchanges. Wilson was reportedly looking to purchase the disgraced financier’s Gulfstream G-IV aircraft. One email laid out a detailed and “creative contract to lock him in.”

At the time, the NFL veteran was solidifying a four-year extension with the Pacific Northwest franchise for $140 million. Visoski proposed that the private jet be sold for $3.2 million and noted that Wilson was “asking for a way to lock up the plane until his deal is signed.”

The pilot also name-dropped his wife, alleging Wilson “took many photos and video during the flight with his wife or girlfriend Ciara (she’s a fairly popular singer).” The football player and the “Goodies” singer wed in 2016.

The 10-time Pro Bowl star chose not to turn the other cheek when fans began to question the extent of his dealings with the convicted predator. Instead, Wilson tackled the matter head-on in an X post.

NOPE!!! ABSOLUTELY NOT!

Not TODAY satan!



Some Random plane broker tried to sell me a plane. I had no idea whose plane and never bought the plane. Never talked nor Never met the man.



Thank God!!! 🙌🏾 https://t.co/ixPptB1X3A — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) February 2, 2026

He wrote, “NOPE!!! ABSOLUTELY NOT! Not TODAY satan! Some Random plane broker tried to sell me a plane. I had no idea whose plane and never bought the plane. Never talked nor Never met the man. Thank God!!!”

A fan stunned by the superficial connection between Wilson and Epstein remarked, “I just know Ciara wrote this lol.” Countless people said that they doubted the speculation, adding that the future Hall of Famer’s moral standing made the salacious narrative unbelievable.

A second user commented, “Russ said no weapon formed against me shall prosper!!!” Even a heckler chimed in to say, “This dude is way to corny and way too wholesome.”

A fourth person’s reaction to the quick dismissal states, “Russell came out swinging. Good for you Russ.”

“Looks like ya dodged a bullet the size of a plane,” was the sentiment echoed by many who sided with Wilson, while others advised him to, “Sue them Russell!!! Whack them!!” Another added, “I know one thing, Russ ain’t on that freaky [stuff].”

A fifth individual suggested, “Sean Payton definitely started the rumor.” Wilson played for Broncos head coach Sean Payton during the team’s 2023 season. The quarterback’s 2024 departure was underscored by the tension between him and Payton.

Their friction spilled over onto social media last October when Payton told the media, “They found a little spark with that quarterback,” after the Broncos’ 33-32 victory over the Giants. Wilson matched Payton’s petty and hit back in a tweet.

“Classless… but not surprised…. Didn’t realize you’re still bounty hunting 15+ years later through the media. #LetsRide,” he wrote, dredging up the coach’s 2012 NFL bounty scandal. However, Wilson is just one of the celebrities whose names the DOJ did not redact in the 3 million documents that briefly appeared online.

Rappers Jay-Z and Pusha T of Clipse were also mentioned, though they are not directly accused of any wrongdoing. The slow rollout of all Epstein files is widely speculated to be a tactic to deter the public’s interest in Donald Trump’s alleged involvement with Epstein’s nefarious activities.

According to an X user, “They’re purposely name-dropping random celebrities to skew the credibility of the files, to make it appear that they’re not trustworthy even when it comes to one who really didn’t want them released.” Another said, “They trying so hard to include every successful black man to Epstein.”

Trump’s name has appeared all over the files, though he denies being involved in the alleged harming of underage girls and young women.