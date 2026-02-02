‘Ewww…RUN!!’: Trump Says He Hired a Top Official After Watching His Wife Ride a Horse — Then Admits What He Was Really Watching As Cameras Catch Her Reaction

Donald Trump walked into the Oval Office with something other than executive orders and policies on his mind.

The president held another one of his routine meetings at the White House, where he let his intrusive thoughts about another man‘s wife slide into discomfort. His habit of blurring out absurdities about women during public settings often turns controlled, formal environments into an uncomfortable spectacle that distracts from whatever business was supposedly at hand.

Trump’s latest off-script remarks turned a routine Oval Office moment into another flashpoint over his pattern of uncomfortable commentary about women. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP via Getty Images)

During a recent executive order signing on Thursday, Jan. 29, several officials gathered behind Trump as he sat at the Resolute Desk to sign the “White House Great American Recovery Initiative,” which centers on the seriousness of addiction and recovery.

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum stood nearby, joined by his wife, Kathryn Burgum, who had been invited to briefly speak in support of the measure.

Kathryn Burgum, according to Yahoo! News, spoke plainly about centered on the seriousness of addiction and recovery and sobriety, a topic she has addressed publicly for years.

As the room settled after her remarks, Trump leaned back and turned his attention away from the order he had just signed. Looking over his shoulder toward her, he began to bizarrely explain why he appointed her husband to lead the Department of the Interior.

“I saw them riding horses in a video. And I said, ‘Who is that?’ I was talking about her, not him. I said, ‘I’m gonna hire him,’” Trump continued, turning his chair to gawk at Burgum’s wife standing behind him in a green shirt and black pants with blonde hair.

“Because anybody that has somebody like you to be with, it’s an amazing tribute,” he continued. “And it’s a great couple, amazing couple.”

BREAKING: Trump just claimed that he hired Doug Burgum because he was attracted to his wife. What an awkward moment.



"I saw them riding horses in a video. And I said, 'Who is that?' I was talking about her, not him. I said, 'I'm gonna hire her,' because anybody that has… pic.twitter.com/BE7BqEql0T — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) January 29, 2026

The comments, delivered in a room full of officials, shifted the focus from governance to personal appraisal, leaving the moment hanging in an uneasy silence.

One X user summarized the exchange bluntly: “Per Trump, a guy with an attractive wife is qualified to run the Department of the Interior because he has an attractive wife. No wonder his cabinet is a dumpster fire. ‘I only hire the best people.’”

Another reacted to the tone rather than the content, writing, “That is such a strange thing to say out loud, feels awkward even by his standards.” Another person just said, “Ewwww.” As someone else sent her a warning, “ Katheryn, RUN!!”

Zeroing in on Trump’s words, one person wondered, “What’s he mean by someone to be ‘with?”

Defenders noted that he was saying it was a joke. Others took a sharper approach as the clip continued to circulate, adding that Trump should have kept his personal thoughts to himself.

One disgusted critic wrote, “He’s such a creep. Who talks like that? Who lets people talk to them about their wife like that? Zooming in on Burgum’s wife, one person noticed, “She almost vomited.”

Another summed up the broader reaction in six blunt words: “Gross. What a creepy old man.”

The Burgum remarks did not exist in a vacuum. The former reality star, who once said women like for him to walk up and grab them by their private parts, has said plenty of things that people called “creepy.”

Critics were quick to link them to a recent Oval Office encounter involving an African reporter, where Trump fixated on her appearance instead of her work. The moment drew widespread backlash and revived a familiar refrain across social platforms, with viewers asking how such comments would be received if delivered by another president.

That pattern resurfaced again at Mar-a-Lago during remarks where Trump singled out far-right activist Laura Loomer mid-speech. While discussing economic matters, he paused to gesture toward her and solicit agreement, drawing attention away from substance and toward the interaction itself. Viewers reacted less to what was being said and more to how his attention lingered.

Then came his comments about White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. During a live interview meant to evaluate her performance, Trump veered off course and focused on her physical features.

Trump on Karoline Leavitt: She's become a star. It's that face. It's that brain. It's those lips. The way they move. pic.twitter.com/w1IpjKKcD7 — Acyn (@Acyn) August 2, 2025

“It’s that face, it’s that brain, it’s those lips — the way they move, they move like she’s a machine gun,” he said. The phrasing spread rapidly, with many pointing out how long he lingered on appearance instead of role.

Together, these moments have created a throughline that critics say follows Trump wherever he speaks publicly. Each incident reinforces the last, making it harder for any single episode to be dismissed as a one-off.

By the time his explanation for hiring Doug Burgum finished making the rounds, the reaction was firmly set. What Trump framed as praise struck many as something else entirely, cementing why so many viewers walked away echoing the same sentiment captured in the title itself.