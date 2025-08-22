‘I’ll Take a Corny’: Ciara Defends Her Husband Russell Wilson as Critics Try to Box Him In with ‘Corny’ Label

At this point, there is no question that Ciara is standing ten toes down behind her husband Russell Wilson — and vice versa. The couple, who have been married for nine years and share four children, have built a marriage on their faith, open communication and strong commitment that seems to work well for them.

But not everybody has always been happy about or for their relationship, including celebrities. The New York Giants player was often the subject of comparison to Atlanta rapper and Ciara’s ex-fiancé, Future, due to the nature of their relationship and how Wilson takes to Ciara’s eldest child, a son she shares with Future.

Ciara claps back at trolls calling her husband Russell Wilson “corny.” (Photo by Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images)

When the “Goodies” singer began dating Wilson, many people were up in arms about him hanging out with her son too soon. Years after that came online debates and lengthy editorial think pieces about Wilson being deemed “corny” while Future was considered “cool.”

On Friday, Aug. 22, Ciara seemed to put an end to her husband’s critics on “The Breakfast Club” when one of the show’s hosts, Charlamagne Tha God, asked her about it.

“I don’t have to even reply to that because, why would I even respond to that? I know what I know and that’s all that matters. He is the most amazing human being you could know. The smartest, most intelligent, Black man that I have ever known. What you see with him is really who he is. So it’s beautiful, it’s different.”

She continued taking the high road, attributing others’ harmful comments to their lack of experience.

“Sometimes, to me, people speak out of pocket because they just don’t know. So for me, versus being mad at them, I just be like ‘God, bless them.’”

‘She Thought She Was Set for Life’: Fans Won’t Let Russell Wilson’s Ex-Wife Forget She Fumbled Him Amid Viral Reactions to the NFL Draft

One fan under “The Breakfast Club” Instagram post responded, “I’ll take a corny man over these dusties any day.”

Someone else wrote, ‘It’s the jealous men…period.”

Someone who seemed to agree with the haters typed, “You can have a bag, love God and your wife and still be corny.”

#Ciara hypes up her husband #RussellWilson after being asked what’s her reaction to people calling him corny.



“Why would I even respond to that ?”



🎥: @breakfastclubam pic.twitter.com/6AJNj7O8Dm — TeaWithTia (@RealTeaWithTia) August 22, 2025

Podcast host and former NFL player Channing Crowder was one of the many people declaring Wilson as a “square” during an April 2022 episode of “The Pivot.”

He said, “If Russell ain’t have that bread Ciara ain’t gon’ be with him. Russell square. Russell square. You don’t leave Future and get with Russell Wilson.”

Ciara told “The Breakfast Club” crew, “Everyone’s entitled to their opinion, but I don’t have to live my life to prove anything to anybody. I think, sometimes too, people have a perspective just because of how they see life. And that just may be their way. But to me, too bad for them. If they want to live life a certain way and love people a certain way, too bad for them.”

After Crowder gave his opinion, his co-hosts and former athletes, Ryan Clark and Fred Taylor both attempted to explain that people may want peace after dealing with a tumultuous relationship — which is what Wilson seemed to give Ciara, at the time and currently.

But instead, Crowder has repeatedly doubled down on his statements. He even went as far as to post a picture of Wilson and his ex-wife, Ashton Meem, to taunt him.

Houston rapper Slim Thug also called Wilson “corny” and “square” during a radio interview on 97.9 the Box. He explained that he didn’t believe in their relationship, claiming Ciara was only with him for “financial stability.”

Ciara responded by sharing an Instagram post with a made up definition of the word “Cool.” The post said the word describes a man this is “honorable,” “puts his family first,” and “treats people with respect,” among other things.

After getting together in 2012, Future and Ciara got engaged with ended in 2014 after rumors swirled that the rapper cheated on the “Body Party” singer. However, in 2015, Future denied the rumors that their engagement ended because of infidelity, claiming that he was the one that pulled the plug on their relationship.

According to multiple reports, he told Huff Post Live, “Everybody already had their speculation on what happened. A lot of people said, ‘Man, he cheated.’ But our relationship had nothing to do with cheating. We grew apart.”

He told the outlet that he felt “embarrassed” for Ciara because she had already taken bridal photos with their son, Future, and had already picked out a dress.

But it seems Ciara got her happy ending. When she and Wilson began dating in 2015, her son Future was only one. Wilson immediately took on the role as step father and pictures began to surface of him holding Future and playing with him on the field. But criticism came on the heels of the photos and there were debates about Wilson being around little Future too early.