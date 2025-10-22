‘Ciara Definitely Posted This: Russell Wilson Fires Back at ‘Classless’ Broncos Coach as Fans Say His Clapback Sounds Too Slick to Be His

Throughout his NFL career, Russell Wilson has maintained a carefully curated image: positive, God-fearing, and composed. But now he’s showing that he’s not willing to let any disrespect slide.

The New York Giants quarterback wasn’t feeling the comments Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton made during the postgame news conference at Denver’s Empower Field at Mile High on Oct. 19. He hit back with a cryptic post that had fans buzzing — and many believe his quick-witted wife Ciara might be the culprit behind his response.

Russel Wilson issues a shocking response after his former Broncos coach makes what the QB calls “classless” remarks about his last game. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)



‘Time to Hang It Up!’: Russell Wilson Addresses Possible Retirement After Being Named Among Worst Quarterbacks During Disastrous Steelers Season

Payton threw shade following the Broncos’ dramatic 33-32 victory over the Giants — Denver scoring all 33 points in the fourth quarter — overcoming 22-year-old rookie Jaxson Dart in his fourth game as the starting quarterback after Wilson was benched following an 0-3 start.

Payton said the Giants have improved since putting in the rookie, who is now 2-2 as a starter, including victories over the Los Angeles Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles.

But he and Wilson have a complicated history. Payton led the Broncos during Wilson’s 2023 season and made little effort to hide the fact that Wilson wasn’t his top choice. Their one-year partnership was riddled with tension, with Payton openly criticizing the veteran quarterback throughout the season.

“They found a little spark with that quarterback,” Payton said to reporters after the game.

In response to Payton’s widely shared sentiment, Wilson clapped back directly on X.

“Classless… but not surprised,” Wilson posted. “Didn’t realize you’re still bounty hunting 15+ years later through the media.”

Classless… but not surprised….

Didn’t realize you’re still bounty hunting 15+ years later through the media. 😎😂 #LetsRide 🤣 — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) October 21, 2025

The pointed “bounty hunting” reference alludes to Payton’s infamous 2012 suspension from the NFL for his role in the New Orleans Saints’ bounty scandal, in which players allegedly received bonuses for injuring opponents.

Wilson’s directness was a dramatic shift in tone for the typically composed quarterback, who is known for delivering even his harshest critiques with tact. The internet took notice — and applauded his uncharacteristic candor.

“I didn’t know he had it in him. He stayed above the drama even when Future was coming for him,” one surprised YBF Daily follower commented after the account shared the exchange.

Another follower cheered Wilson’s rare moment of bluntness: “Get em Russell, yessssss, they’ve been having fun for way too long slandering, bad mouthing and shading you unprovoked, and you were letting them be, but ENOUGH is ENOUGH.”

One person felt the response was long overdue. “It’s not really a wild transition. He could’ve cursed the man out and should have a long time ago lol.”

The replies under Wilson’s original post were just as animated.

“Imagine being the Coach who gets Russ to break his entire persona!? That man is about God and he turned into a demon real quick,” one follower noted. Another added, “U gotta be one [messed] up person to get Russ to break his Church persona.”

Some even speculated that Wilson’s wife, Ciara, may have been behind the sharp response. “Yea, Ciara definitely posted this on his Twitter while he’s taking a nap.”

Another person emphasized their disbelief by using laughing emojis. “Russ did not write this. Ciara, we see you girl.”

While another quipped, “Ciara got a hold of his phone.”

Ciara got a hold of his phone. — AnonRoberto (@AnonSaged) October 21, 2025

Not everyone was Team Russ. Some users supported Payton’s remarks, pointing to Wilson’s rocky tenure with the Broncos.

Critics called on Wilson to “refund“ the team for his contract and referred to his 11–19 win-loss record with Denver as just as “classless” as Payton’s jab.

Wilson and Payton’s strained partnership began when Wilson was traded to the Broncos from the Seattle Seahawks ahead of the 2022 season. When the Broncos fired coach Nathaniel Hackett after that season, Payton came in as his replacement. With no choice in inheriting each other, the tension played out both on the field and in the locker room.

By season’s end, Payton benched Wilson, citing performance issues — Wilson later revealed the team actually wanted him to renegotiate his contract — and the quarterback was released in the offseason.