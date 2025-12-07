‘Play with Somebody Else’s Son’: Trevone Boykin Apologizes After Russell Wilson’s Cryptic DM and ‘Old School Read’ from Wilson’s Mom About Her Son

Russell Wilson’s mother is not here for any slander or disrespect toward her son after a former teammate blasted him on a podcast.

Tammy Wilson was quick to shut down a false narrative that her son doesn’t spend the holidays with family after former NFL quarterback Trevone Boykin shared his experience about a past gathering at Wilson’s home.

Russell Wilson defends his family against his former teammate’s Trevone Boykin’s claims about the kids he and Ciara raise together. (Photo by Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images; Trevone Boykin/YouTube Channel.)

‘Teach Him’: Here’s the Advice Russell Wilson’s Mom Gave Him When He Started Dating Singer Ciara

On his “House of Playmakers” podcast last month, Boykins, who was an undrafted rookie in 2016 and served as a backup quarterback to Wilson, talked about their time playing for the Seattle Seahawks team.

About 54 minutes into the conversation, he recalled spending Thanksgiving at Russell and Ciara’s home one year, calling it the “weirdest” because Wilson’s family wasn’t present for the occasion.

“I come from a traditional, country … Black family. If I got as much money as Russell Wilson, my whole family would talk bad about me so bad if I ain’t fly everybody out for Thanksgiving… and I’m sponsored by an airline,” said Boykin.

Ex-NFL Quarterback Trevone Boykin Says Thanksgiving At Russell Wilson’s Mansion Felt “Weird” Because None Of His Family Was Around 🍽️😳🏈 pic.twitter.com/Fr054oaXkS — Raphousetv (RHTV) (@raphousetv2) November 29, 2025

His co-host, All-American LB Paul Dawson, chimed in, hinting that maybe Wilson wasn’t close to his family, but Boykins wasn’t letting up.

“Still weird to me. I’m just still, even if you don’t fool with your family, like, it’s still weird to me on Thanksgiving. My family going to do the food. This is what we’re going to do. If you the one with the money, we coming to yo’ house.”

After clips of Boykin’s comments from his obscure YouTube channel began circulating on social media, Tammy Wilson came forward in The Shade Room’s comments section to cut him down.

Her message began firmly: “I am his mom. It is none of your business. This is opportunistic I am so tired of you men cutting down my son.”

She explained that part of the family was in Florida for a tournament and that she stayed home because she “wanted to fast the 4 days before year end.”

I’m glad mama clapped back … because the audacity!! — Kelsey Nicole Nelson (KNN) (@therealknelson) December 7, 2025

Tammy also addressed the tone of Boykin’s recollection, writing that Russell had “thought enough of you, who has a criminal history, to love you enough to invite you over.”

Boykin was sentenced to three years in prison in 2020 after pleading guilty following a physical altercation with his then-girlfriend that left her hospitalized with her jaw wired shut. He was found at fault and also charged with tampering with a witness.

Wilson’s mom added this is exactly why her son “keeps it moving,” noting that, “Russ though will forgive, but not again. I hope you felt relevant for a few minutes. Lord forgive him for he know not what he is doing.”

Tammy ended with, “and we got our own money” — a reference to Boykin saying he’d have flown his whole family in for Thanksgiving if he had Wilson’s means — her message had already traveled well beyond the original post.

Boykin and Russell’s relationship formed during Seattle Seahawks practices, meetings, and preseason preparation in 2016, when Russell mentored him early, offering guidance about how to settle into professional football.

That background made Tammy’s remarks inside The Shade Room’s comments hit that much harder for that site’s audience. And once she clapped back, the online reactions followed fast.

One person wrote, “Mama Wilson said ‘play with somebody else’s son, not mine.’”

Another added, “I love a nastyyy old school read!”

A third said, “She clocked him with ‘Who has a criminal history’!!!!! Yass momma Tammy.”

Someone else chimed in, “Momma Wilson said your family is broke, not ours.”

And finally: “One thing Russell gonna do is unintentionally ruffle a lot of feathers without a care in the world.”

Following the backlash and criticism from his own family, Boykin issued a “little apology” for how poorly he articulated himself and for painting Ciara’s oldest son, Future, as a “bad” and “spoiled” kid. He admitted the story is 10 years old, but says he could have left out Wilson’s name.

On the Dec. 5 podcast episode, Boykin said, “I can issue that apology and say that I do apologize … cuz they didn’t necessarily deserve it.” He then revealed that Wilson sent him a message after his original comments, which he plans to address.

“I’mma DM bro back. When I told a story, bro, there was no ill intent behind it other than saying that I was not raised that way. That was different for me. You feel me?”

Tammy’s decision to speak publicly also echoed the guidance she has offered her son. On the “Raising Fame” podcast in 2020, she reflected on the moment Russell first told her about Ciara and she encouraged Russell to fully embrace the relationship.

That same foundation of care was visible in 2019 when Russell and Ciara surprised her with a new home for Mother’s Day. Tammy’s disbelief, tears, and Russell’s message about her never asking for anything but love highlighted the closeness of their family long before this week’s revived debate.