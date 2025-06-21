‘She Just Can’t Let Him Go’: Jennifer Garner’s Sweet Shout-Out to Ben Affleck Has Fans Questioning Her Loyalty Weeks After Cozy PDA with Her Boyfriend

What Jennifer Garner likely thought would be a sweet and simple gesture for her ex-husband has instead sparked a firestorm of debate across social media.

The 53-year-old actress found herself at the center of controversy after posting a heartfelt tribute to Ben Affleck just weeks after packing on the PDA with her longtime boyfriend John Miller.

Jennifer Garner's tribute to ex-husband Ben Affleck sparks backlash from fans who say she's overlooking her current boyfriend, John Miller.

She began dating Miller, who is also a dad of two, in 2018 – the same year Miller divorced his former wife and Garner finalized her divorce from Affleck.

To praise her three kids’ father, Garner shared a tender throwback photograph on her Instagram story showing Affleck peacefully resting on a couch while cradling one of their newborn children against his chest. “Happy Father’s Day to 3 people’s favorite landing spot,” was written over the photo.

The timing of Garner’s tribute has raised eyebrows among fans and followers, particularly given recent paparazzi photos that captured her in a passionate embrace with Miller outside his Los Angeles home.

The images, which showed the couple appearing completely consumed by each other, seemed to put to rest any lingering speculation about a potential reconciliation between Garner and Affleck following his recent divorce from Jennifer Lopez.

Jennifer Garner received pushback after she posted a throwback photo of Ben Affleck cuddling with one their babies for Father's Day

The public reaction to Garner’s Father’s Day post revealed a sharp divide among Daily Mail readers.

“He might be a bit of a mess but he is a great parent. His kids are doubly lucky as Jennifer is also an amazing parent as well as an all round marvellous human being,” one person commented, defending both parents’ dedication to their children.

However, other readers were equally vocal in their disapproval of the gesture.

Speaking for Miller, one person wrote, “No mention of John Miller, who is also a father and step father figure, sort of, to her kids?”

“She should rewrite it to say ‘4 people’s favorite resting place’. She can’t let him go,” one user commented, suggesting “Elektra” star, herself, should be included in that count.

Another took a more direct approach, stating, “He’s not your father Jenn – your kids are old enough to post on their own socials for Father’s Day. Exes just don’t need to keep doing this when the kids are old enough. It’s just weird.”

The criticism intensified with comments like, “Corny got nothing better to do …bring up old pictures of ex husband…in days gone by…especially you have a bf and still with Ben every chance you get smh.”

The controversy stems largely from the perceived inappropriateness of Garner’s continued public displays of support for Affleck despite saying she is in love with Miller.

The couple, who have been together on and off since 2018, have reportedly been considering marriage, with rumors of an informal engagement circulating for over a year. Some tabloids claim their sources suggest a wedding could happen as early as this summer, though the couple has not publicly confirmed these plans.

Love is in the air! 💖 Jennifer Garner and boyfriend John Miller were spotted sharing a passionate kiss outside his L.A. home, proving that romance is alive and well. 😍 #JenniferGarner #CelebrityCouples https://t.co/FB7sEOTHgz — scoop of scandal (@scoopofscandal) June 6, 2025

Garner and Affleck, who were married from 2005 to 2018, share three children: Violet, 19, Fin, 16, and Samuel, 13.

Despite their divorce, they have maintained what appears to be an amicable co-parenting relationship, though this dynamic has reportedly created tension in Garner’s current relationship. According to sources, Miller has grown increasingly frustrated with Affleck’s constant presence in their lives, particularly since Affleck’s separation from Lopez last August.

The situation has allegedly reached a point where Garner and Miller are considering couples therapy to address the complex boundaries surrounding her relationship with her ex-husband. Reports suggest that Miller has been patient for years but has repeatedly asked Garner to establish clearer boundaries with Affleck.

Fans are also pushing a narrative that maybe Miller might be getting cozy with his ex-wife of 13 years, Caroline Campbell, after they were snapped hanging out in March 2025.

John Miller, Jennifer Garner’s boyfriend, was seen spending time with his ex-wife, Caroline Campbell, and getting into the same car while out in Los Angeles.



This comes shortly after Garner was seen with her own ex-husband, Ben Affleck, during their son Samuel’s birthday… pic.twitter.com/iNTMG9zDHv — backgridus (@BackgridUS) March 11, 2025

Garner’s Father’s Day tribute also included a separate video honoring her late father, William John Garner, who passed away last year at age 85. This dual tribute highlighted Garner’s deep appreciation for father figures in her life, though it also underscored the complicated nature of her current situation.

The actress continues to juggle co-parenting, her relationship with Miller, and public scrutiny. Some see her tribute as heartfelt, while others view it as a sign of lingering feelings for Affleck that could affect her current romance.