‘Did Tiger Attend?’: Tiger Woods’ Ex-Mistress Gets Hitched to Billionaire Third Husband Just Miles from Golfer’s Florida Home with New Girlfriend Vanessa Trump

Tiger Woods’ past collided with his present this week as his former mistress, Rachel Uchitel, got hitched just miles from where the golf legend now lives in Florida with his new girlfriend, Vanessa Trump.

The two first made headlines for their affair, a scandal revisited in HBO’s “Tiger” docuseries in 2021 that later led Woods to sue Uchitel over an alleged breach of a multi-million NDA settlement. Since then, the golfer’s former mistress has moved on with her life, navigating two additional relationships and now appearing to be on her third marriage.

Tiger Woods’ ex-mistress, Rachel Uchitel, quietly held a Palm Beach wedding—just miles from the golfer’s home years after their scandalous affair and multi-million dollar NDA payout. (Photos by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images; racheluchitelnyc/Instagram)

Still, her Palm Beach wedding played out uncomfortably close to Woods’ present-day orbit, reopening a chapter many assumed was closed and prompting questions about why she would choose a place so conspicuously close to Woods’ home.

According to TMZ, Uchitel chose Palm Beach for the celebration, situating it near Woods’ Jupiter-area residence and not far from where his former wife, Elin Nordegren, also lives.

The overlapping ZIP codes added an unavoidable layer of intrigue, especially given that the families’ children move in similar social and educational circles in north Palm Beach County.

Uchitel’s marriage comes almost 20 years after her involvement with Woods helped unravel his marriage to Nordegren in 2009, a split that reshaped his public image and family structure.

The divorce marked a turning point, ending what once appeared to be a carefully protected private life and replacing it with years of scrutiny. While Woods has since rebuilt his personal affairs, the reverberations from that period continue to surface whenever familiar names resurface nearby.

Public reaction to Uchitel’s wedding quickly followed, with Daily Mail readers turning the occasion into a referendum on the past.

“Did Tiger attend ???” one commenter asked, distilling the curiosity around whether old ties linger.

Another reflected on what was lost, writing, “Tiger Woods had an absolutely beautiful wife. He could have kept his family together but he really screwed up.”

Others focused squarely on Uchitel’s trajectory, with one remarking, “From one millionare to another, some girls have all the luck,” and another adding, “She knows how to find Mr. Right.”

A harsher take landed as well: “She was broke and she was not going to get a real job, now this sucker will become poorer.”

Beyond the comments, Uchitel has acknowledged that her notoriety reshaped her personal relationships, narrowing her circle and changing how she approaches trust.

After the scandal, Woods sought to silence further disclosures through a nondisclosure agreement that later became public.

The former mistress received a reported $8 million settlement tied to that agreement, a figure that has continued to fuel speculation about how deeply the scandal altered her finances. After the documentary, she filed for bankruptcy, citing millions spent on legal fees and living expenses, then raised eyebrows by later buying a $2.59 million Palm Beach home.

While critics questioned how her podcasting income could sustain that lifestyle, others viewed the move as a reset. Her Florida relocation marked a turn toward privacy and stability, reflected in an intimate backyard wedding at the couple’s Palm Beach home after several days of celebrations.

Uchitel met her new husband, businessman Dan Donovan, through a dating app, and revealed their engagement in March 2025, shortly after Woods confirmed he was dating Vanessa Trump.

She has been married twice — first to Wall Street trader Steven Ehrenkranz from 2004 to 2005, and later to former Penn State fullback Matt Hahn from 2011 to 2014, with whom she shares a daughter. Uchitel was also previously engaged to James Andrew O’Grady, who was killed on Sept. 11, 2001.

As Uchitel steps into another marriage, the setting underscores how tightly past and present remain stitched together.

Whether Woods attended may linger online, but the larger takeaway is proximity — physical and symbolic. In Palm Beach County, echoes of an old scandal still travel, even as everyone involved insists they are living new lives.