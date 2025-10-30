‘Her Next Meal Ticket’: Tiger Woods’ Ex-Mistress Accused of Playing the Long Game After Landing Third Husband to Fund Her Lavish Lifestyle

Media personality Rachel Uchitel, also known as the ex-mistress of billionaire golf legend Tiger Woods, is set to wed her third husband.

Uchitel, 50, made headlines in 2009 when news broke about her affair with Woods, 49, who was married at the time.

Sports icon Tiger Woods’ former mistress, Rachel Uchitel, is preparing to walk down the aisle for the third time. (Photos: @tigerwoods/Instagram, @racheluchitelnyc/Instagram)

‘From Home Breaker to Home Maker?’: Tiger Woods’ Ex-Mistress Accused of ‘Targeting Wealthy Married Men’ After Golfer’s $8M NDA Payout Scores Her Hot New Mansion

“The Miss Understood” podcaster and the golfer reportedly hooked up while at the Australian Masters tournament. Uchitel initially denied the cheating allegations but eventually confirmed she was Wood’s lover while the 15-time major tourney champion was married to Elin Nordegren, 45, from 2004 to 2010.

The truth came out following Uchitel’s participation in HBO’s “Tiger” docuseries in 2021, which led to Woods suing her for allegedly breaching a nondisclosure agreement that included an $8 million settlement.

Uchitel reportedly filed for bankruptcy after appearing in the doc, but she managed to purchase a $2.59 million home in Palm Beach in 2022. The 3,250-square-foot property features five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

Today's cover: Tiger Woods’ former mistress Rachel Uchitel issues warning to ex Erica Herman in NDA fight https://t.co/DY0dF7n1y8 pic.twitter.com/RcXdR2CbMb — New York Post (@nypost) March 10, 2023

Following her highly publicized entanglement with Woods, Uchitel moved on to other suitors, with Palm Beach businessman Dan Donovan being her latest spouse-to-be.

“I feel so lucky. He’s a wonderful man,” Uchitel told the Daily Mail about the Stratoscope security company founder. “He’s not only wonderful and kind, but he’s also successful.”

The self-described “alpha female” labeled her fiancé an “alpha male” who has “many wonderful qualities.” They met on a dating app before growing their platonic friendship into a romance.

“I didn’t think it would happen for me, especially over 40 and with a child, but the lesson in all of this is that everything happens when it’s supposed to happen,” Uchitel confessed.

Her friends Diana Khabbaz and Paige Davis joined Uchitel to hit Nashville for a cowgirl-themed bachelorette party at the five-star hotel in the Tennessee city, according to her Instagram page.

Donovan jumped into the comment section to express, “I am the luckiest groom to be!!”

A second fan exclaimed, “Love this GORGEOUS couple !!! Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness and never-ending enchantment!!!”

However, the reactions to Uchitel’s pending nuptials to Donovan from many Daily Mail readers had a more negative tone than the comments on Instagram.

“I actually feel sorry for the guy. You’d think he’d be smart enough to know better,” a commenter wrote. Another detractor added, “All about the money, honey.”

Similarly, someone else embraced the “gold digger” allegations by suggesting, “Third marriage. I doubt she has found her ‘happy ever after.’ More like her next meal ticket.”

A then 26-year-old Uchitel was engaged to investment banker James Andrew O’Grady before he perished on 9/11 at the World Trade Center in Manhattan. O’Grady was 32 years old.

In 2004, Uchitel married Wall Street trader Steven Ehrenkranz, but that marriage only lasted four months. Her second husband was former Pennsylvania State University football player Matt Hahn.

Uchitel and Hahn tied the knot in 2011, then divorced in 2014. They share a daughter named Wyatt, who assisted Donovan with picking out her mother’s 10.5-carat diamond engagement ring.

“We became friends and he got to know my daughter really well,” Uchitel said about Donovan building a bond with Wyatt.

As far as the Wyatt-approved band on her hand, the former “Extra” correspondent professed, “I love the ring so much. I sleep with it, and I never take it off. I just love it.”