‘Upgraded That’s Why’s She’s Mad’: Tiger Woods’ Ex-Wife Elin Nordegren’s Brutal Take on His Romance with Vanessa Trump Has Fans Saying She’s Still Not Over Him

Tiger Woods ex-wife, Elin Nordegren, reportedly is not too fond of his new romance with Vanessa Trump.

Woods and Nordegren’s marriage came to a dramatic end in 2010 after his infamous cheating scandal, a tabloid frenzy that’s still used as comedic fodder today.

The golf legend was accused of stepping out on his former wife with nearly a dozen women, including adult film stars. Yet, when it comes to Woods’ relationship with Donald Trump Jr.’s ex-wife, Nordegren’s perspective is one that resonates more widely than many might expect.

Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump seem to be unlikely couple for some observers. (Photo: @tigerwoods/Instagram)

According to RadarOnline, Nordegren reportedly has “disdain” about Trump and her ex-husband’s romance, which she calls “weird.”

“She has her reservations about this relationship, and she can’t exactly hide her disdain over the whole thing,” the outlet reports its unnamed source said. “She thought it was a weird match from the start, and for him to be getting so serious and moving Vanessa into his home so soon is a red flag.”

Woods. 49, began dating Trump, 47, in November of 2024, but rumor has it they’re already planning a lavish wedding at the White House with her dad’s blessing. Together they have a combined number of seven children from prior relationships. But love, according to them, still wins.

“Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time, we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts,” Woods captioned an Instagram post that featured two pictures of the couple in March.

The pictures included the duo posing for one picture and another of them cuddling in a hammock.

Tiger Woods confirms relationship with Vanessa Trump

However, Woods’ ex thinks that he needs to pump the brakes regarding his new romance, the tabloid’s purported source claims.

“She thinks he needs to slow down,” the anonymous tipster added. “For all their troubles, she still cares for Tiger and would hate to see him hurt. She doesn’t want to tell him what to do, but she is encouraging him to take it slow and get to know Vanessa before making such a serious commitment. It doesn’t look like he’s listening, however, and that’s got to be distressing for Elin.”

After social media users caught wind of Nordegren’s alleged comments on Instagram, they weighed in.

“Moving onto his next victim,” wrote one user. Another user — seemingly a MAGA supporter with apparently bad eyesight — replied, “Nobody cares what she thinks. She’s irrelevant, and he definitely upgraded. That’s why’s she’s mad. Thought he was going to stay miserable.”

Some people agreed with Woods’ ex-wife and replied, “Weird match? Who is she to talk? She was paid 100 million for her divorce, woman, quiet and go away,” while others said she “Sounds like a bitter ex.”

Tiger Woods reunites with ex-wife Elin Nordegren on the golf course nearly 15 years after split

A more concerned person said, “I’m sure she doesn’t want her kids anywhere near the Trump’s circus.”

Woods and his ex-wife, who worked as a nanny and a model, met in 2001 and got married three years later. They share two children, 18-year-old daughter Sam and 16-year-old son Charlie. The family of four recently had a reunion in December 2024 on the golf course during a PNC match in Orlando, where Woods played alongside their son.

Vanessa Trump and her ex-husband, Donald Trump Jr., finalized their divorce in 2019 after 13 years of marriage and five children, per People. Donald Trump Jr. is currently dating Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson.