‘The Mother of Trump’s 5 Grandchildren’: Tiger Woods Warned as He and Donald Trump Jr.’s Ex-Wife Reportedly Move In Together

Tiger Woods appears to have found love again, but fans are sounding the alarm as the golf legend’s relationship with Vanessa Trump, the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr., is heating up super-fast.

The 49-year-old athlete and the 47-year-old former model have been quietly dating since November 2024, and now a tabloid report suggests they’re moving at lightning speed toward shacking up together.

Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump may be moving in with each other. (Photos: Grant Lamos IV/Getty Images; REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk UNITED STATES SPORT GOLF)

However, social media users are warning Woods that his new romance could spell trouble.

The couple’s relationship has progressed remarkably quickly, with a Brit scandal sheet now claiming that Vanessa has essentially made herself at home in Woods’ $40 million Florida mansion.

The alleged tipster said, “ [The pair will] be living together by the end of the year … if things keep going the way they’re going.”

According to the Daily Mail, she reportedly has carte blanche over Woods’ home.

The tabloid reports it was told by an unnamed insider, “She has all the security codes and can come and go as she pleases… She has total access to his life.”

“She’s got some clothes there, her toiletries, some cosmetics,” the purported source continued. “She’ll throw in a load of laundry while she’s there, or help herself to something in the fridge. You’d think she owns the place!”

Daily Mail readers didn’t hold back when weighing in on the relationship, with many expressing skepticism and concern.

“Is it the money? Seriously. dude you are not that good looking,” one person quipped, questioning Vanessa’s motives.

Another warned, “Tiger better behave himself in this relationship because his girlfriend is the mother of Trump’s 5 grandchildren.”

The criticism continued with someone noting, “Anyone that would take on Vanessa and all five of Don Jr.’s kids is nuts.”

One practical observer pointed out, “She has five children living at her house. So she can’t move in with him.”

Perhaps most ominously, another commenter cautioned, “Tiger better watch out. Trump won’t tolerate any ‘mixing’ in his family. After all, Trump called those Yt supremacists ‘very fine people.'”

The problem with that statement is that the president has shown he’s a big fan of the legendary golfer. He even invited him to the White House during Black History Month and welcomed him into the Oval Office, according to The Associated Press.

President Trump welcomes legendary golfer @TigerWoods to the White House: "TIGER! TIGER! TIGER!" pic.twitter.com/Y73WJVzi52 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 20, 2025

The golfer wore his Medal of Freedom during the visit — a medal he received from Trump during his first term.

Some people are actually warning Trump about getting serious with the five-time Masters champion, tweeting, “I’m guessing she didn’t see all the red flags from his previous scandals. Good luck to her if his baby mamas come forward with his illegitimate children.”

I'm guessing she didn't see all the red flags from his previous scandals. Good luck to her if his baby mamas come forward with his illegitimate children 🤣 https://t.co/qPMzAJ94GH — JP Ortega 🇵🇭🇺🇦 (@JPOrteg16085025) May 29, 2025

The relationship benefits from the two already living near each other and having similar backgrounds.

Both live in the wealthy Palm Beach area, just 20 minutes apart, and their children attend the same elite private school, The Benjamin School, which costs $38,595 annually.

Woods’ children, Charlie, 16, and Sam, 17, are classmates with Vanessa’s eldest daughter Kai, 17. This connection through their kids helped strengthen their bond, as both are experienced parents who understand the challenges of raising children in the public eye.

The timing raises eyebrows as Donald Trump Jr. has recently moved on with West Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson after ending his relationship with Kimberly Guilfoyle, who was appointed ambassador to Greece.

The proximity of all parties in the Palm Beach social scene creates an intricate web of relationships that could become complicated, and onlookers are watching to see how the relationship plays out.