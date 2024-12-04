‘From Home Breaker to Home Maker?’: Tiger Woods’ Ex-Mistress Accused of ‘Targeting Wealthy Married Men’ After Golfer’s $8M NDA Payout Scores Her Hot New Mansion

‘From Home Breaker to Home Maker?’: Tiger Woods’ Mistress Accused of ‘Targeting Wealthy Married Men’ After Golfer’s $8M NDA Payout Scores Her Hot New Mansion

“The house that Tiger built,” joked the public after his ex-mistress Rachel Uchitel flung up the doors to her splashy new $2.59 million Palm Beach, Florida, mansion for an exclusive tour with the Daily Mail.

Purchased in December 2022, Uchitel officially moved into her multi-million dollar mansion in the summer of 2023.

The former Manhattan club hostess became the golf legend’s worst nightmare when The National Enquirer broke the news of their illicit affair in 2009, costing Tiger Woods his marriage to Elin Nordegren. She allegedly told friends they had “crazy Ambien sex,” and he used the prescribed sedative to spice up the bedroom, reported media outlets at the time.

Tiger Woods’ former mistress, Rachel Uchitel, brags on her multi-million dollar home years after $8 million dollar NDA settlement. (Photos by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images; James Devaney/FilmMagic)

The billionaire golfer tried to silence Uchitel with a nondisclosure agreement for an eye-popping $8 million, but she eventually broke the NDA when she dished on Woods in the 2021 HBO docuseries “Tiger.” After the documentary was released, Uchitel was dragged to court for spilling the beans on her affair. She successfully filed for bankruptcy, having already spent approximately $2 million.

Though Uchitel hosts a podcast, “Miss Understood with Rachel Uchitel,” many are skeptical that her career alone could fund such a lavish spread. Critics point instead to her payout from Tiger, which reportedly included $5 million upfront plus a salary, and her history of flings with powerful married men.

“It wasn’t just Tiger. For years she’s been targeting wealthy married men and convinced them to fund her and her daughter’s lives,” read one comment from the Daily Mail. Uchitel shares a daughter with ex-husband Matt Hahn, a former Penn State football player she met after the Tiger scandal.

“From home breaker to home maker?” asked another Daily Mail onlooker.

Uchitel was also the paramour of married actor David Boreanaz, who played Angel on “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.” The affair came to light in 2010. Text messages leaked to Radar portrayed her as lashing out at him for spending too much time with his wife, Jamie. At the time, his wife was pregnant with the couple’s second child.

Another commenter chimed in, “What happened to her old married lawyer sugar daddy?” referring to high-powered Palo Alto attorney Ed Batts, who left his wife and three children the week before Christmas in 2020 to move in with Uchitel after a video surfaced of the couple making out at the Denver Airport. The former nightclub hostess insisted that nothing happened until Batts had already filed for divorce.

“The house is as tacky as she is. Watch your husband’s, ladies!” warned one.

The five-bedroom, four-bath, three-car garage home is done up in a coastal chic style that “feels as timeless and effortless as the tides themselves,” Uchitel gushed to the Daily Mail. The 49-year-old says she is “finally at peace.”

“I’ve added a pickleball court, an inground trampoline and putting green. I am working on drawing up plans right now to build a carriage house in the back for guests and an outdoor entertainment area,” she boasted, adding that her favorite place to hang out on the 1.5-acre property is the backyard.

“I already have a big entertainment area and a pergola, but I’m going to do another one. I love that there’s so much opportunity on the land and, to me, that’s really fun” she continued.

Uchitel maintains the drama is all behind her as she settles into her new digs and focuses on her daughter, her dogs, and her podcast, which she films from a custom recording studio at home. “My platform is also based on the power of second chances. And for me, it was a second chance at starting over and being OK with that and empowered by it as opposed to having it be scary,” she said.

But if comments are any indication, the public is not so quick to give her a second chance.

“Rachel’s favorite place to hang and entertain is the backyard. I’d have thought it would be the bedroom,” quipped one. “She is at peace because she now has a nice place to call home after her shake down of Woods.”

“You can’t deny she’s reaped the rewards and why some women think it’s worth the shame!” to which one supporter responded, “And good for her!!”