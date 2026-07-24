‘Like Father, Like Son’: Tiger Woods’ Son Charlie Drops F-Bomb, Kicks Club, Then Snaps at Spectator as U.S. Junior Amateur Dream Slips Away

Charlie Woods‘ run at the 2026 U.S. Junior Amateur Championship came to an abrupt end Wednesday after a camera shutter disrupted a pivotal playoff shot.

The 17-year-old son of golf legend Tiger Woods was among 14 players competing for the final two spots in the tournament’s 64-player match-play field.

He earned the chance after posting rounds of 76 and 70 during stroke play at Saucon Valley Country Club in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Only two golfers would advance.

Charlie Woods, son of Tiger Woods, snapped at spectator after a camera shutter sound disrupts his shot at U.S Junior Amateur. (Photo: Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)



A video circulating online captured a crucial moment for Woods, who called out a spectator to his face.

The playoff reached a critical moment on the par-5 opening hole when Woods attempted his third shot from thick rough.

‘Sad To See’: Tiger Woods Support for Son Charlie at Tournament Backfires as Fans Zoom in On His ‘Thin’ Frame and Aging Appearance

As he began his backswing, the sound of an iPhone camera shutter rang out from the gallery.

“Really, dude?” Woods was heard saying in the video as he turned toward the crowd.

Another spectator quickly called out the photographer, saying, “Right in the middle of his swing?!”

🚨Charlie Woods playoff hole at 2026 U.S. Junior Championship at Saucon Valley C.C. phone camera clicks in backswing and misses cut 🚨 pic.twitter.com/1T709uo94y — Trevor Keaton (@Trevor_Keaton) July 22, 2026

The distraction appeared to affect the shot. Woods failed to execute the chip cleanly, leaving himself with a lengthy birdie attempt from just off the green.

He eventually bogeyed the hole, ending his hopes of advancing.

Cincinnati commit Eli Wessel and 16-year-old Hudson Kutchma secured the final two spots in the championship bracket after the playoff continued for two holes.

Golf has long been known for its strict etiquette, with spectators expected to remain silent while players prepare for and execute their shots.

Interruptions during a swing are widely viewed as one of the sport’s biggest unwritten rules, making the moment a focal point of conversation among golf fans.

The incident wasn’t Woods’ only display of frustration during the tournament. Earlier in the day, cameras also caught him dropping an expletive, “Oh f—k,” after a botched tee shot on the par-3 11th hole.

Charlie Woods didn’t seem pleased with this Iron shot at the U.S Jr Amateur



via (mschmittjrsports – instagram) pic.twitter.com/ZIl9gCRsID — Patrick “Pat” McAfee (@NotPatMcAfee44) July 22, 2026

Fans quickly took to social media to give their two cents after videos of the playoff circulated online.

Some defended Woods, arguing that any golfer would have been frustrated by the interruption, while others suggested he should have maintained his composure despite the distraction.

One commenter wrote dismissively, “Every other sport requires extreme concentration and a stadium full of people can be screaming and they are successful.”

Another disagreed on X, “Camera should be banned from golf tournaments.”

The debate also prompted inevitable comparisons to his father, whose fiery demeanor on the course has become one of the defining traits of his Hall of Fame career.

A TikTok user commented beneath a video showing the incident, “Like father like son. Another person chimed in, “The apple doesn’t fall far.”

Over the years, cameras have frequently captured the 15-time major champion muttering under his breath, slamming clubs into the turf and reacting emotionally to difficult rounds.

Charlie’s response prompted many fans to note that the teenager appears to have inherited more than just his father’s golf swing.

Despite the disappointing finish, Charlie continues to establish himself as one of the country’s top young golfers.

He recently committed to Florida State University and is expected to join the Seminoles as part of their 2027 recruiting class, which also includes top-ranked junior golfer Miles Russell.

Charlie is one of two children Tiger Woods shares with his former wife, Elin Nordegren.

His older sister, Sam Woods, currently attends Stanford University, following the same collegiate path her father took before launching one of the most decorated careers in golf history.

This isn’t the first time the Woods family has made headlines this year.

As previously reported, by “Atlanta Black Star” Tiger Woods found himself at the center of controversy in March after he was arrested following a rollover crash near his Florida home.

Authorities alleged the golf icon showed signs of impairment despite a breathalyzer registering no alcohol, while court documents later revealed prescription pain medication was found in his possession.

The incident reignited public discussion about Woods’ troubled history behind the wheel and prompted concern from fans, many of whom questioned whether the 15-time major champion was reverting to past struggles.