‘Who Would Willingly Marry Into That Family?’: Tiger Woods’ Romance with Vanessa Trump’s Explodes After Tipster’s Claim About the Golfer Joining Trump’s Family

Tiger Woods has found love again with Vanessa Trump, Donald Trump Jr.’s ex-wife. The golf legend and the former model have been discreetly dating since November 2024, and things are getting serious fast. But when news broke about how happy Vanessa reportedly is, fans had plenty to say about her past.

Vanessa and Tiger’s romance was made public in March, and now Page Six’s sources say the couple, who have been dating for less than nine months, is considering marriage.

Tiger Woods’ new romance with Donald Trump Jr.’s ex-wife, Vanessa, sparks frenzy online. (Photos by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images; Grant Lamos IV/Getty Images)

“They’re very serious,” the alleged insider told the outlet, adding, “Wedding bells serious.”

The alleged insider wouldn’t say if an engagement is actually happening, but they couldn’t stop talking about how happy Vanessa appears to be.

“She’s so happy! She’s finally found happiness. She’s found happiness for the first time in her life,” the contact gushed.

That comment about Vanessa finding happiness “for the first time” didn’t go over well with fans online. In the comment section of the New York Post’s Instagram page, many quickly pointed out the obvious problem.

“I find it funny she probably said that exact thing with her first marriage!” one person wrote. The comment struck a chord, considering Vanessa was married to Don Jr. for 12 years and shares five children with him.

When one person commented that it was sad Vanessa “never had happiness” before Tiger, another fired back, “Right? But she had five kids with Don Jr.”

Woods also has two children with his ex-wife Elin Nordegren, whom he was married to for six years.

Still, some online are on the fence about the pro golfer and Donald Trump’s former daughter-in-law- tying the knot. “Who would willingly marry into that family?” wrote one person, while another joked, “Yes! Put some Black in their bloodline Tiger.”

The relationship between Tiger, 49, and Vanessa, 47, started slow but picked up speed quickly.

A second source described their early relationship as “not too serious,” but noted that it seemed to be “heading” in a good direction following their shared experience with fame.

“They have a lot in common. They’ve both gotten used to public scrutiny,” the insider said. “They both know how to keep their private life private. They’re both parents.”

Tiger’s romantic history also became part of the conversation on the Post’s Instagram. His messy divorce from Elin Nordegren in 2010 was front and center in people’s minds.

“Married to Tiger Woods wow that sounds perfect, ask first wife,” one person wrote, clearly remembering how that marriage ended.

Another fan was more direct with their warning: “Tiger’s ex wife broke a windshield during an argument with the Golf legend! Be careful Venessa!”

In 2009, Tiger Woods was involved in a car accident near his Florida home when his SUV struck a fire hydrant and then a tree. According to reports, his then-wife Elin Nordegren used a 9-iron golf club to break the window and help him exit the locked vehicle. Around that time, Elin reportedly discovered Tiger Woods was cheating, which contributed to the end of their marriage.

Despite all the online criticism, the couple seems to be moving forward.

Vanessa is said to be spending a lot of time at Tiger’s $40 million mansion in Florida. She has security codes and treats the place like her own home. The setup makes sense because they both live in Palm Beach, just 20 minutes apart.

Their kids also go to the same expensive private school, The Benjamin School. Tiger’s children, Charlie and Sam, are actually classmates with Vanessa’s oldest daughter, Kai. This connection through their kids helped bring them closer together.

What’s interesting is how Don Jr. has handled his ex-wife’s new relationship.

Alleged insiders have said he’s “fully supportive” of Vanessa and Tiger being together and has also moved on with a new girlfriend, West Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson.

As Tiger and Vanessa continue their relationship, they’re dealing with fans who question everything from her happiness claims to his ability to stay faithful. But the couple seems focused on their future together, regardless of what critics say about their past relationships. Whether this is truly Vanessa’s first real happiness or just her latest chapter, only time will tell.