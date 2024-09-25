Kanye West’s Wife Bianca Censori Forces Kim Kardashian to Step In After Going Bra-less While Hanging with Rapper’s Sons

Kanye West is known for pushing boundaries and has never been one to shy away from the spotlight, and it seems he’s making sure his children are front and center with him.

As his relationship with Kim Kardashian remains strained post-divorce, reports suggest the rapper might be using their four kids — North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm — as pawns in his ongoing battle with his ex-wife, especially when it comes to his new wife, Bianca Censori.

Kanye West’s wife, Bianca Censori strikes a nerve with his ex Kim Kardashian. (Photos by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images; James Devaney/GC Images;

Kardashian, whose billion-dollar empire thrives on her sharing her family with the public via social media or her reality show, is reportedly concerned about how her ex-husband handles parenting duties during his custody time.

Kardashian’s anxiety reportedly stems from West’s unpredictable lifestyle that doesn’t turn off when he’s parenting as well as Censori’s often provocative fashion choices when around their kids.

Kardashian reportedly has “trusted nannies” tag along during custody visits to ensure her rules are followed as everything is meticulously planned out by the reality TV mogul.

“Kim never lets the kids go away with Kanye without trusted nannies and her own security,” an insider revealed to The Sun. “There is a very tight schedule—what time they go to bed, what they eat, when they eat. Exactly where they go and how crowded those places are.”

The SKIMS founder is said to be particularly alarmed by the rumors and headlines she hears about her ex-husband’s current behavior.

According to one of her friends who spoke to the outlet, “Kim is constantly getting more and more alarmed about the stories she sees coming out about Kanye and Bianca. Every week it’s something different, and she fears it’s no longer a healthy environment for the younger kids to be in.”

West, who’s always been vocal about his opposition to his children appearing on “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” or on TikTok, has seemingly taken a new approach to counter Kardashian’s media exposure. The Grammy-winning producer and rapper now brings his children onstage with him during performances and public appearances.

“Kanye is playing Kim at her own game,” the insider said. “She’s always saying they like being on TV—well, he’s hitting back and saying they like being on stage.”

They continued, “Everyone thinks it’s his new way to get publicity and make people pay attention to him – like how he parades Bianca around.”

This new tactic appears to be West’s way of not only getting back at Kardashian but also reclaiming his narrative when it comes to their kids. Hence his decision to feature North, his eldest, on stage with him—especially after their Billboard Hot 100 hit, “Talking / Once Again.”

But it’s not just him parading the children on the stage with him that has their mom vexed. At the heart of Kardashian’s concerns lies Censori, West’s new wife, whom he married just a month after finalizing his divorce in 2022.

Censori’s revealing outfits, particularly when she’s around the kids, have become a focal point of Kardashian’s frustration. Though there was no public custody battle, Kardashian has reportedly set strict boundaries on the heels of Ye’s wife going bra-less around the children during a trip to Asia.

The law school graduate was reportedly furious at the lack of modesty and respect for the minors, particularly her young sons, who were seen with them.

A source close to Kardashian told The Sun that she worries about how her ex’s new wife presents herself around the children.

“Kim feels like it’s inappropriate for Bianca to be around the kids dressed the way she does,” the tipster claimed. “She’s more concerned about how loosely Kanye parents and how scantily clad their stepmom is.”

Interestingly, there are signs that Censori might be responding to the concerns of her husband’s ex-wife.

During a recent trip to South Korea with West and three of the children — North, Chicago, and Psalm — Censori was seen wearing a conservative cream-colored outfit, far more modest than her typical see-through clothing. This sparked speculation that she may be toning down her wardrobe, at least when around the kids, either out of respect for Kardashian’s concerns or in adherence to cultural norms.

In another instance, during a July outing with the children, Censori opted for a cream-colored turtleneck dress, further suggesting she may be making adjustments when in the presence of the kids.

Despite these apparent compromises, Kardashian reportedly still wants to address the co-parenting situation head-on. According to insiders, she’s pushing for a “sit-down meeting” with West and Censori to discuss “co-parenting and put some new ground rules in place.”

For now, it remains unclear whether West’s actions are purely a publicity stunt or part of a larger co-parenting battle. But one thing is certain — Kardashian’s priority is the well-being of her children, even as she navigates the complexities of parenting alongside her ex-husband and his new wife.