‘Biggest Downgrade of All Time’: Jeff Bezos’ Ex MacKenzie Scott Just Dropped Millions on HBCUs, and Fans Say His Latest Move Can’t Compare

MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of billionaire Jeff Bezos, proved once again that sometimes the best revenge is living well and giving generously.

Scott has donated $70 million toward historically Black colleges and universities with surgical precision during a time when HBCUs are under attack on multiple fronts.

The timing of the philanthropist’s generous gesture hasn’t gone unnoticed on social media, especially as her ex-husband continues making headlines for his lavish lifestyle with his new wife Lauren Sánchez.

(L to R) MacKenzie Scott, ex-wife of billionaire Jeff Bezos and Bezos with his new wife, Lauren Sánchez. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images; Cindy Ord/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Scott’s latest donation to the United Negro College Fund represents one of her most significant single gifts to date, providing crucial support to strengthen all 37 UNCF member institutions, according to The Associated Press.

The massive HBCU contribution has fans drawing comparisons between Bezos’ first wife and his current partner, sparking debates across social media.

“Her divorce gives her freedom. It was a big mistake on Bezos’ part though,” one X user wrote after learning about Scott’s latest donation, while another bluntly stated, “Meanwhile Bezos is spending his money on plastic surgery yacht girl.”

The contrast prompted another user to tweet, “I don’t know a thing about her but she looks much more natural than the player Jeff traded her for.”

Many are particularly appreciative of Scott’s approach, with one commenting, “Way better than Lauren Sanchez.” Another said, “Biggest downgrade of all time, Jeff didn’t deserve her anyways.”

Scott’s $70 million will directly support UNCF’s pooled endowment initiative, aiming to establish a $370 million fund that provides $10 million for each member HBCU. This strategic approach addresses a critical need, as HBCU endowments currently trail those of non-HBCUs by 70 percent. The fund will generate approximately 4 percent annual returns, creating sustainable income streams to help stabilize institutional budgets for decades.

Her contribution will fuel the organization’s ambitious $1 billion fundraising campaign designed to address the stark funding disparities that HBCUs face compared to predominantly white institutions. It ranks as the third-largest single donation to HBCUs in recent history.

Huston-Tillotson University holds the record with a staggering $150 million gift from the Moody Foundation in September, while Spelman College received $100 million from philanthropists Ronda Stryker and William Johnston in January 2024.

The stark contrast between Scott’s purposeful philanthropy and Bezos’s conspicuous consumption reflects their divergent post-divorce trajectories.

Scott’s giving philosophy appears aligned with that of her friend Melinda French Gates, another prominent philanthropist who redirected her wealth toward meaningful causes following her high-profile divorce from Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. Both women have channeled resources from their respective settlements into addressing systemic inequalities and supporting underrepresented communities.

Meanwhile, Bezos and Sanchez are constantly under scrutiny for frivolously spending money on their extravagant lifestyle choices, including their controversial space tourism venture that sent Sanchez and other wealthy passengers, like Gayle King, on brief orbital flights costing millions.

Critics questioned the wisdom of such expenditures while pressing social issues remain unaddressed. The couple’s globe-trotting honeymoon across Europe after their June wedding in Venice angered locals, and their appearance at New York Fashion Week sparked debates as Sanchez’s fashion choices raised questions about what’s appropriate for a married woman or someone married to one of the world’s wealthiest individuals.

Since signing the Giving Pledge in 2019, Scott has distributed $19.2 billion across various causes, with HBCUs consistently ranking among her preferred recipients. Her methodology focuses on identifying organizations that are already making significant impact rather than creating new initiatives, allowing established institutions to expand their reach and effectiveness.

Scott’s latest donation reinforces her commitment to educational equity while inadvertently highlighting her ex and his new wife’s seemingly gluttonous lifestyle. Her philanthropy stands in marked contrast to more superficial displays of wealth, demonstrating that sometimes the most powerful statement comes not from what you buy, but from what you choose to build.