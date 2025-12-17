‘Coco All Plastic’: Coco Austin’s Skintight Dress Next to Husband Ice-T In Holiday Photos Has Critics Zooming In on Her Front and Back

Coco Austin and Ice-T’s busy festive weekend left social media buzzing after Austin shared a glimpse of life at home for the holidays.

Per usual, the former magazine model and her actor husband attended a Christmas-themed holiday party with friends. Austin revealed that the couple actually attended three parties last weekend, complete with holiday characters and a photo booth, giving fans a close-up of her skintight look.

Coco Austin and Ice-T spent the weekend attending holiday parties with family and friends over the weekend. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Ice-T’s Wife Coco Austin Gets Emotional after the Star Praises Her Parenting Skills Despite Being Ridiculed in the Past for Taking Their 6-Year-Old Daughter a Bath in the Sink

Ice-T kept it simple with a black shirt and pants with a black coat with white designs on top, while Austin turned heads in one of her signature form-fitting looks, a long-sleeved, bright patterned dress with wording and cartoon-like images plastered all over.

The dress featured a low neckline and hemline that fell inches above her knee — familiar elements of her usual style. But this time, it was something about the busy print that left at least one fan flustered over the fit and the overall look.

In her comments, one follower wrote, “Is the dress a magazine or a comic book? I’m having trouble telling what I’m looking at.”

Facebook readers shared the same sentiment, slamming Coco’s provocative aesthetic. One person wrote, “I don’t like the way Coco dresses, she dresses with too many open and form-fitting outfits. She needs to get rid of that BBL from the front as well as in the back, she will look way better.”

Separate from her outfit, Austin and Ice-T were criticized for their overall look by one fan who accused them of using enhancements, “Filters..Ice don’t look like that and coco all plastic.”

Typically, the criticism centers on claims that her looks are too seductive or inappropriate for social media or public settings involving children. It’s a familiar refrain from detractors who argue she should dress more modestly around the couple’s 10-year-old daughter, Chanel. Austin often catches heat for wearing revealing bathing suits or bikinis with excessive cutouts in photos while at a family resort or hotel.

Back in September, when she and Ice-T attended LaQuan Smith’s fashion show, she slipped on one of Smith’s crystal-studded dresses. The high neckline covered up her bosom — which is usually exposed — but it was the visible mesh-like material and visible undergarments that caused a frenzy amongst attendees.

Some felt she should save looks like this for her husband’s eyes only, while others argued the 46-year-old mother should be setting a different example for her daughter.

Supporters pushed back, noting that Austin has dressed this way since her teenage years and throughout her career as a magazine model and video vixen — and she has made it clear she has no plans to change it.

How's these for Throwbacks! Me at 15!! Back in 94' I loved my long dark hair.. Back then I entered and won a hair contest and got free hair products for a year.. I was so proud..lol

Peep my high-top Reebok's! I need those back in my life now pic.twitter.com/QhkItygVMp — Coco (@cocosworld) February 6, 2018

In a July interview with “Shoes Off Talk Podcast,” Austin stood ten toes down behind her wardrobe choices and posting her salacious bikini pics.

“Everybody is like, ‘Well, don’t you think getting in a bikini is a little too old for you?’ I’m like, ‘No.’”

She continued, “I’m like, if I’m 90 still looking OK, if I’m still looking good, I’m going to represent for the 90-year-olds, you know? Right now, I’m representing for the 40-year-olds. So, if I can do the split at 80, I’ll be doing the split at 80, and I can still do the split.”

Ice-T has never complained about his wife flaunting her voluptuous figure online or for paid subscribers on social platforms — a stance that has left critics with little choice but to accept that the confidence and visibility are fully supported at home.