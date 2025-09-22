‘Damn COCO WTF?’: Ice-T’s Wife Coco Austin Refuses to Tone It Down, Stuns in Sheer Dress with Husband, Sparking Outrage

The wife of “Colors” rapper Ice-T, Coco Austin, turned heads as she attended a fashion show with her husband while wearing yet another revealing dress.

Austin set the internet in a blaze, posting images of her crystal-studded sheer dress that left little to the imagination, tracing every curve of her enviable physique. The 46-year-old model reportedly relied on flesh-toned panties to keep her look just barely covered, leaving fans buzzing—and zooming in—to see what was really beneath the sparkling fabric.

Coco Austin, wife of rap legend, Ice-T, has fans online in an uproar over her latest spicy outfit during NYFW. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame )

The duo was in attendance at the 2026 Spring-Summer fashion show for LaQuan Smith in New York City on Sept. 16 during New York Fashion Week.

‘She Acting Like She Single’: Ice-T’s Fans Urge His Wife Coco Austin to Close Her Legs After Sharing New Set of Photos Online

Ice-T, the “Law & Order: SUV” actor, complimented his wife wearing a black suit with a black, button-down shirt and a pair of shades.

The next day, Austin posted snapshots from the evening on Instagram, posing with musicians Mariah the Scientist, Latto, and Busta Rhymes. But all eyes stayed glued to the full-body shot of her with Ice-T in the LaQuan Smith dress, which perfectly showcased every curve and left fans absolutely captivated.

The pictures received mixed reactions in the comment section, with most people complimenting Austin’s latest attention-grabbing look.

“Damn Coco wtf,” said one shocked viewer, while another wrote, “One thing about T, he’s always just let Coco be Coco, I love that type of relationship, you just meet each other where you’re at, not try to change each other.”

“I really love your boldness with your transparent dresses highlighting the perfection of your body,” noted a third.

One fan compared the curvy model to the cartoon vamp from the 1988 film “Who Framed Roger Rabbit”: “Jessica Rabbit beauty!”

However, several fans thought the mother of one’s dress was too revealing, calling her the “Queen of see-through.”

One fan even compared her to Kanye West’s often barely-dressed wife, writing, “Thought this was Bianca Censori.”

Kanye West shares new photos with his wife Bianca Censori to kick off 2025 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/Jituj1olU3 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) January 2, 2025

Austin is often criticized for baring too much of her body on social media or sharing inappropriate pictures, especially in posts with her 9-year-old daughter, Chanel. When she shared a series of Instagram photos in August, some fans accused her of revealing too much cleavage and posing provocatively, showing off her tongue ring.

“Why is she always literally spilling out of the little clothing she has on? She actually has the capacity to look like a classy, dignified lady,” wrote one. “Someone, please take her shopping.”

Ice-T’s wife shared some flirty snapshots on Instagram back in 2023 to celebrate the Fourth of July, and fans dragged her for wearing a thong and a crop top that showed off her rear and exposed parts of her chest.

Ice-T, refusing to let anyone disrespect his wife, the “New Jack City” star made his feelings clear in the comments beneath the post.

“If you have a Problem with Coco, Why do you still follow her??? Weirdo s–t,” the rapper wrote.

Austin and Ice-T married back in 2002 after meeting on the set of a music video in 2001, as previously reported. They shared their relationship with fans on the reality show “Ice Loves Coco,” which ran for three seasons on E!.