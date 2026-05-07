‘Get Your Screen Time Back’: Ice-T Reclaims His Spot on ‘Law & Order SVU’ After His Role Was Quietly Reduced for Another Co-Star’s Return

Ice T is back on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” reclaiming his spot as one of the show’s longest-running actors.

The rapper-actor, whose birth name is Tracy Lauren Marrow, has been a cast member of the cop show since season 2. Longtime viewers were surprised to learn last year that Detective Odafin “Fin” Tutuola only appeared in four of the first eight episodes since the new season began.

Ice T makes his return to “Law & Order: SVU” after his role was cut significantly in season 27. (Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

Season 27 began in Sept. 2025. Two months later, Ice T revealed that Kelli Giddish’s return as Detective Amanda Rollins led to his character’s reduced screen time.

As they near the end of the season, Tutuola has been on for 11 episodes out of 20, with only one more episode to go.

In fact, in the 11th episode, which airs this week, Tutuola steps up as an interim chief after Mariska Hargitay’s character, Captain Olivia Benson, was suspended in the April 30 episode.

‘She Asked for That’: Ice-T Hits Back After Getting Lectured by a Teacher Over Marrying a White Woman, Reactions Shift When People Discover Who She Is

‘Whoa!’: Ice-T’s Brutal Trump Comparison Cut Deep as MAGA Spirals Into Outrage

Benson was arrested and held in contempt of court after refusing to reveal a victim’s past of sexual assault. During her absence, Ice T’s character gets more screen time as he joins Captain Renee Curry and Sergeant Rollins for an investigation.

According to the IMDb description, the episode breaks down what happens after a college reunion results in a sexual assault.

“The squad investigates conflicting stories and buried secrets. Fin leads the squadroom through turmoil and keeps the case moving despite internal pressure from Tynan,” the site described the episode.

Fans rejoiced about his return on social media. One enthusiastic person typed, “@FINALLEVEL Fin running SVU tonight!!”

One person went at Ice-T directly under another tweet that had nothing to do with the show. They wrote, “ICE T You Make SVU More intense. I want you to get your Screen time back I miss seeing my favorite on my TV.”

ICE T You Make SVU More intense I want you to get your Screen time back I miss seeing my favorite on my TV — #SVUAlwaysAndForever (@Caitlinkillarn4) May 6, 2026

That tweet was in response to the actor expressing his frustrations with the Elon Musk app. Ice-T wrote, “I’ve got a great idea… Just rename this app to ‘HATE.’”

Responding to a separate post about dropping his first album in 20 years, a project called “Criminal Migraine,” another person said, “ICE T Your my Fave and Sargent FIN on SVU Is my fave.”

It’s not so much of a shocker that Tutuola is back, being that Ice-T already revealed his return.

On March 10, the actor posted a video of himself on set.

“Aye wassup going out to all my SVU fans. Here I am,” he began. “We’re back on the set and for all you that have been worrying about Fin. I am on the last three episodes of the season. Which means going into season 28 Fin will still be alive and breathing.”

The premiere of season 27 saw Tutuola get ambushed and shot after his gun was stolen, which was the show’s explanation for his absence.

The real reason came down to the show making room for Kelli Giddish’s return as Detective Rollins. Her character exited in season 24 to become a criminology professor at Fordham University, then briefly returned as a guest star in season 24. Producers ultimately decided they wanted Rollins back full-time for season 27.

Ice T shared extra details about it with TMZ back in November. He said, “It’s just basically business. They brought Kelli back, and at the end of the day, they couldn’t keep both of us on both times. You know, as far as budget-wise.”

He was told that Tutuola would be coming in and out of the show, but assured fans that it didn’t mean he was done for.

“But I’m not leaving the show,” Ice-T declared. “I am more concerned with going to season 28. This year, they said, ‘Ice, we’re going to work you a little less.’ Everything was cool with me. I understood. I said, ‘Are you getting rid of me?’ They said, ‘No way. We can’t imagine “Law and Order” without you.’”

The final episode of “Law and Order: SVU” airs Thursday, May 14.