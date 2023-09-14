‘She’s Getting the Pose Down Alright’: Ice-T’s Wife Remains ‘Unbothered’ as She Shares More ‘Skimpy’ Bikini Photos with Her Daughter Chanel

Ice-T‘s wife is back to sharing more of her spicy bikini photos with her daughter, Chanel, despite the constant criticism she faces online.

Coco Austin has been judged, criticized and ridiculed for her parenting skills and her wardrobe choices. But seemingly she is becoming more and more “unbothered” with each upload.

Austin and Chanel have been traveling all summer with rap legend LL Cool J and other artists on “The F.O.R.C.E Tour,” which wrapped just before Labor Day. Afterward, the mother-daughter duo took time off to enjoy some fun in the sun.

Fans say Coco Austin is “unbothered” after she shares more bikini photos with daughter Chanel following criticism for her other photos. (Photo: @coco/Instagram)

In the wee hours of Sept. 13, Austin shared a collage of photos of herself, Chanel, and two friends lounging near the pool at The Ritz-Carlton, Marina del Rey.

“After we were on a mini @llcoolj #forcetour with Ice. The girls had a fun pool day on Labor Day to relax after we have been running around ! Of course we had to continue our matchy match tradition swimsuits @sugardollllz Swipe for more!” she wrote in her caption.

Austin and Chanel rocked matching black-and-white striped bathing suits. Typically, her comments section would be flooded with remarks about her being a “bad mom” or other critical statements about her revealing bathing suits.

But this time fans shared supporting messages about their adorable bond and how cute the mother-daughter duo looked.

"I love the photo of your daughter in your arms. This picture doesn't need words. It's just adorable.

"mama & daughter cuteness overload."

"You can say what ever about coco but can’t say that she not a good mum."

"When I see your post it just makes me smile, you seems Unbothered and living your blessed life. LOVE IT!"

"She looks like her dad, but she is your Mini-Me."

Viewers online have watched the 7-year-old grow up right before fans' eyes. Chanel's parents are very supportive of her budding modeling career, and she recently participated in her first fashion show during New York Fashion Week. She's previously hit the catwalk herself with her parents, but this time Chanel strutted her stuff all by herself.

"It takes a lot of guts to strut down the runway especially for her age.. .So proud she pulled it off she was so nervous," Austin wrote on Instagram paired with a few snapshots of Chanel on the runway.

Austin continued, "She told me she was so embarrassed when she heard me yelling so hard from the sidelines..lol."

Ice-T & Coco Austin's daughter Chanel blows a kiss as she walks in her first NYFW show! pic.twitter.com/QBrbRn0MSG — Access Hollywood (@accesshollywood) September 8, 2023

The 44-year-old constantly documents Chanel's upbringing through her many Instagram posts. And she often faces controversy when she does, such as sharing a September 2022 video of her bathing Chanel in a kitchen sink.

RELATED: Fans Call Out Ice T’s Wife Coco for Bathing Their 6-Year-Old Daughter In Kitchen Sink

The young child was six at the time that the video was recorded. Austin explained that it was "easiest" for her to quickly wash her daughter up in the sink before they headed to her fashion show since she only had "an hour" to get ready.

But fans immediately came down on her parenting skills. Meanwhile, her husband, the West Coast OG came to her defense, praising her for being a good mother.

" ... to my wife Coco. You are the most incredible person I’ve ever met, the nicest person I’ve ever met, and the best mother to Chanel that anyone could possibly imagine," he said in a video clip that aired during Austin's appearance on "The Tamron Hall Show."

"I love you to death," Ice-T continued. "Twenty-two years, baby, and it gets better every day."

The married couple met decades ago on the set of a music video, and seemingly have been inseparable since. They celebrate their 23rd wedding anniversary this year on Dec. 1.

