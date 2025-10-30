‘Nice Stuffed Animals’: Coco Austin Squeezes Into Tight Jumpsuit While Out with Ice-T as Fans Zoom In on Her Curves

Coco Austin showed up in her truest form at her autograph signing event, turning heads the moment she walked in.

The former print model and video vixen showed up to a meet a greet event, wearing more signature form-fitting attire that had fans saying her husband, Ice T, is a lucky man.

Coco Austin pops out to signing event with Ice T wearing curve hugging jumpsuit. (Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

‘Always… Spilling Out’: Ice-T’s Wife Coco Austin Tries to Show Off Daughter’s Hairstyle But Fans Zoom In on What’s Really on Display

She and the longtime “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” actor were booked to make an appearance at The Chill Out Expo. Several other celebrities were scheduled to attend the event held in Whippany, New Jersey, at the Hanover Marriott.

Austin shared a seven-slide recap of the event on her Instagram. The image shows her signing autographs, and taking pictures with fans and other celebrities like Gene Simmons, and actresses Vanessa Marcil, to name a few.

She captioned the post, “I love autograph signing expos. Not only am I there to meet fans. I can meet icons also!!”

She rocked a black-and-yellow tie-dye jumpsuit with a snakeskin texture, featuring a daring plunging neckline that showed off her bodacious figure. She completed the look with flesh-colored closed-toe heels, pink lipstick, and her hair styled in a half-up, half-down look.

As usual, her followers were amazed, noting how “freaking HOT” she looked.

Ice-T and his wife Coco Austin pose with rock legend Gene Simmons. (L-R). (Photo: @cocoaustin/Instagram)

Some fans zeroed in on her figure, noting how the jumpsuit accentuated her shape.

“Nice stuffed animals!” said one person, while another joked, “I’d prolly pass away on purpose on your boobs.”

Someone else who seemed more concerned for her wrote, “That pose looks like it could really hurt your back.” Another asked, “What’s Gene Pointing At? Enjoy Your Day. Stay Safe. Peace From Philly.”

When it comes down to her plastic surgeries, Austin, who is now 46, has had her boobs done since age 18. However, she has yet to admit having any work done on her butt.

In fact, for years she would debunk the rumors.

She went on ”The Real” daytime talk show in 2013, where she said “the craziest” rumor that she’s ever heard about herself was that she had butt implants.

She told the former hosts, Tamar Braxton, Adrienne Bailon, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, and Tamera Mowry, “I was so taken aback, because for the longest time I was trying to hide my butt. So then they were saying that I had something but then I took it into a compliment because I’m thinking if it looks that good —”

At that point, Bailon cut her off and had her stand up so some of the ladies could touch her derriere. Both Bailon and Love said, “That’s real” with Bailon following up with “That is so soft.”

In 2015, Austin and Ice T had a plastic surgeon Dr. Christopher Johnson on “Ice & Coco” and asked him to “inspect” her backside to confirm whether or not it’s real.

Johnson quickly did firm presses on the top, sides and bottom of Austin’s butt.

He stood up straight and said, “OK, so based on anatomy, in terms of the muscles there are three muscles, I can feel them all. There’s not an implant there. I don’t feel fat injected. I can certify that this is a real natural buttocks.’

But in recent years, Austin’s backside has seemed to swell to a point where it’s getting harder to believe that it’s all hers. However, until she says otherwise, there is no way to confirm or deny the BBL or butt shot theories.