‘The Grapefruits on Her’: Sydney Sweeney’s Natural Beauty Claim Unravels as Fans Drop Side-By-Side Photos as Proof She’s ‘Lying’

Sydney Sweeney is clearing the air regarding rumors, claiming she made enhancements to her body prior to “Euphoria” fame.

She was 20 when they began filming the HBO show’s pilot and 21 when season one had commenced. Viewers have often complimented her busty look and lustful scenes from her teenage character, Cassie Howard. But recent comments about her looks have changed what many thought they already knew.

Actress Sydney Sweeney debunks plastic surgery rumors, but movie lovers are not buying her claim about being all-natural. (Photo by @sydney_sweeney/Instagram

‘Did They Get Bigger?’: Sydney Sweeney’s Sheer Silver Gown Steals the Night as Fans Zoom In on Every Angle

On Dec. 4, the 28-year-old and her look-a-like co-star Amanda Seyfried played the Truth Serum game with Allure to promote their upcoming film “The Housemaid.” The first category of questions focused on beauty and lifestyle, prompting Sweeney to address the whispers about ever having plastic surgery before.

Reading the question from her card, Seyfried asked, “What is one beauty rumor about yourself that you want to debunk right now?”

Sweeney, throwing up her arms, said, “What’s one beauty rumor, I want to — let’s debunk them all!”

“I mean I have never gotten work done,” she continued. “I am so scared of needles you have no idea.”

Seyfried, who appears to be an advocate, said, “But it’s really effective once you get older. I’m telling you right now.”

After a slight chuckle, Sweeney said, “I am too scared of needles. I just — you guys — you can not compare a photo of me from when I was 12 to a photo of me at 26 with professional makeup and lighting. Of course I’m going to look different. Everybody on social media is insane.”

Seyfried offered Sweeney a solution to her fear of needles. The 40-year-old said, “When you do, you got to call me and I’ll give you a little bit of Ativan and you’ll be so excited. But you don’t need it yet.”

Ativan, also known as lorazepam, is a medication used to relieve patients of anxiety before going into surgery.

Sweeney didn’t stop there. She went on to explain that a wakeboarding accident in her youth required 19 stitches and left one eyelid permanently more open than the other. She added that the unevenness is proof, in her view, that she never had surgery — arguing that if she had gone under the knife, her eyelids would likely look symmetrical today.

Despite all of her efforts, some online readers still don’t believe Sweeney.

On The Daily Mail, one person said, “Well, she’s clearly lying. Just admit it and say, yeah, I’ve had a tweak here and there, my body so what! But to lie, just makes you seem more stupid.”

Someone else accused her of having surgery on a different part of her body. They wrote, “Nobody’s looking at her face. The big plastic grapefruits on her chest get all the attention.”

On Entertainment Tonight’s side-by-side picture of the “Euphoria” actress, one fan noted a difference in her lips, writing, “The lips give her away.”

A fourth person who felt similarly added, “She definitely had lip filler and a nose job.”

This isn’t the first time Sweeney opened up about these rumors. She also debunked them in October during her interview with Variety.

Not only did she state her fear of needles but she also confirmed that she doesn’t even have tattoos.

She also declared her plans for the future when it comes to cosmetic surgery. She said, “I’m going to age gracefully.”

Looks like she won’t be needing that ativan after all.