‘Did They Get Bigger?’: Sydney Sweeney’s Sheer Silver Gown Steals the Night as Fans Zoom In on Every Angle

Sydney Sweeney proved once again that she’s not the type to tiptoe around anyone’s expectations, and her latest red carpet moment had the internet completely losing it.

The 28-year-old Emmy-nominated actress left very little to the imagination after wearing a sheer to an event honoring accomplished women of the year

Sydney Sweeney’s sheer silver gown sparked social media debate, but she remains unapologetic about her bold style. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

The “Euphoria” star is no stranger to sparking a fashion conversation, and her latest look is likely to do just that.

In photos from Variety’s 2025 Power of Women event at The Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, Sweeney stole the spotlight in a silver Christian Cowan gown that shimmered under the lights — and had fans zooming in to catch every angle of the shimmery material and an Art Deco-fitting design.

But the dress also had some edge with its sheer, see-through quality that put her busty figure on full display. Whether she’s turning heads on the silver screen or ruffling feathers on the red carpet, Sweeney isn’t fazed by the noise of people’s opinions.

The Fashion Bomb Daily posted photos of the “Eden” star, and many weighed in, with their reactions ranging from pure admiration to blunt criticism.

“The knockers were giving main character energy,” one person said, as another said, “Look at them jugs. …they look like they got bigger …like what?”

The conversation continued with someone noting, “Her breast is really her whole personality and image smh,” while one said, “I can most definitely see they’re sisters and not twins.”

One commenter also pointed out a double standard, saying, “Because she is blonde it’s ok for them, they’ll love it but let a black woman do it and see them call her ghetto!”

But showbiz can be a dogfight sometimes, and Sweeney isn’t one to throw in the towel.

Just a night before the Power of Women event, the “Christy” star was a good sport when a comedian cracked jokes about her chest.

While enjoying a date night with Scooter Braun at The Laugh Factory in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Erik Griffin created a bit targeting her about always being topless on the HBO show. The comic joked that Sweeney’s chest is “always out…for no reason” as Cassie Howard on her show, according to Page Six.

Instead of getting mad, she cracked up along with the crowd.

It’s not only her body that is making headlines. The Hollywood star has also been pushing boundaries with her endorsement deals, such as her American Eagle denim campaign earlier this year, which set off a cultural firestorm and drew plenty of attention.

“I play a lot of very divisive characters, and I think that a lot of people think they know me, but they don’t,” Sweeney said to Variety.

“So, Sweeney; she’s a sex symbol,’ or ‘She’s leaning into that,’ I’m like, ‘No, I just feel good and I’m doing it for myself and I feel strong,” she continued, before adding a message of empowerment: “And I hope that I can inspire other women to be confident and just flaunt what they got and feel good because you shouldn’t have to apologize or hide or cover up in any room.”

As the reactions continue to pour in about her silver moment at the Power of Women event, it’s clear that Sydney Sweeney has become the talk of the night for all the reasons she intended and some she probably expected.