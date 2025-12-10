‘Look at That Lady Behind Him’: Trump’s Yes Crew Was Suppose to Deliver Big News, But Seconds Later They’re Locked in a Weird Back-and-Forth No One Saw Coming 

President Donald Trump sent some of his leaders to unveil a new plan to keep people healthy in airports during the holiday rush.

As part of the president’s $1 billion initiative called “Make Travel Family Friendly Again,” its goal is to make airports more kid-friendly while also adding exercise spaces to help travelers stay active and healthy.

Rather than lead the charge himself, Trump outsourced the flex to his officials, whose viral attempt at athletic prowess instantly turned the rollout into a joke.

US Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy (C) speaks as US President Donald Trump makes an announcement from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on December 3, 2025. President Trump announced weaker fuel efficiency standards for the country, as part of his agenda to lower the price of gasoline-powered cars. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP via Getty Images)

‘[Whose] Shoes Are You Wearing’: Sean Duffy’s Date-Night Flex Backfires as Fans Say His Shoes Look Three Sizes Too Big

The initiative’s launch at Reagan National Airport in Arlington County, Virginia, on Dec. 8, featured the United States Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and the Department of Transportation Secretary, Sean Duffy, performing pull-ups on bars placed throughout the airport.

71-year-old health secretary Kennedy completed 20 pull-ups in the video. Meanwhile, the 54-year-old Duffy completed 10 pull-ups, claiming the initiative will bring about “a Golden Age in travel” that “demonstrates the Trump Administration’s commitment to enacting a Family First agenda and improving the lives of the American people.”

However, the video provoked more criticism than praise after it was shared on Threads with the caption, “So who’s supposed to be minding your bags while you’re busy doing airport pull-ups? And where do you take your shower before boarding the aircraft?”

Users mocked the Trump officials’ pull-up routine with comments like, “Isn’t this the dumbest s–t ever??? And a billion bucks for this nonsense? Jfx” and “These are not serious people.”

Viewers didn’t just mock the stunt, they twisted it into something even more embarrassing. One person said they naturally assumed, “Diaper Don wanted the other kind of Pull-Ups,” joking that they misunderstood the whole rollout. Another added, “I will not be smelling good on the plane after sweating in a suit,” while someone else confessed, “We’re all supposed to get on the plane musty as hell? Be serious.”

And as the clip replayed across Threads, a final observer zoomed in on the reaction in the background: “So that lady behind him laughing is actually laughing AT him??”

Trump has long been rumored to have a problem with body odor, and several users wondered if the president wants folks to stink as much as he does by providing workout areas in airports. “Imagine being on a four-hour flight next to a guy who just did five sets of pull-ups in a suit. Nevermind the smell, but the personality flaws of such a person,” they wrote.

“I’d rather sit next to a non-sweaty person in their PJs than a sweaty guy in his suit,” agreed another. “A lot of B.O and testosterone going on there. I don’t want to walk down the airport and have to smell sweaty guys,” another user replied.

“What a dumb idea,” concluded another.

One fan asked a more serious about the impact on others, “Who has liability if someone gets hurt on these bars?” Another user noted the ridiculousness of the video and left a blunt, “It’s a f–king clown show.”

Kennedy — who was an environmental lawyer before he became the health secretary — said that the initiative will also provide fresh food in airports for travelers.

“Everyone who passes through an airport in this country should have access to fresh, whole foods,” he said. “Secretary Duffy and I are working to ensure our airports set the standard for a future where healthy eating is part of daily life — travel days included.”