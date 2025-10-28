‘He’s Having More Issues’: Trump’s Team Insists He’s in Great Shape, But New Images from Asia Are Telling a Different Story About His Feet

New photos of Donald Trump continue to fuel speculation about his health. While on his trip to meet with Asian dignitaries, people zoomed in on the chronic swelling taking place below his knees.

Trump, 79, was seated near Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim when eagle-eyed observers became distracted. Not even his big suit and dark socks could hide his puffy legs, especially the region where his ankles seemed to spill over the tops of his dress shoes.

Donald Trump’s health rumors have ramped up following his swollen look during a televised meeting with world leaders. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)



‘Is This Normal?’: Trump’s ‘Special Shoes’ Have the Internet Scrambling After Fans Spot a Weird Line They Can’t Explain

The U.S. leader sat in a chair, his hands perched together between his legs, and his feet firmly planted on the floor.

Ibrahim, 78, sat in a similar position; only his legs were crossed at the ankle. The juxtaposition of the men presented a glaring difference in the perception of each man’s health.

“Side by side Contrast: Malaysia PM Anwar Abrahamian is 78 years old, the picture of slim, fit and healthy. Mr. Trump’s terrible posture and swollen ankles just the opposite. 2 leaders born 14 months apart. One photo says it all,” an looker commented on The Daily Beast platform.

A second person who took notice of Trump’s “cankles” wrote, “They haven’t decreased. That’s not good.” In a second photo, America’s elected leader sat across from Japanese Emperor Naruhito, 65. An X user wondered, “Wow. The Emperor’s ankles look much smaller! Is there video of Trump getting in & out of that chair?”

In recent weeks, the White House has seemingly orchestrated diversions to either completely shield or at least obscure Trump’s ankles from view amidst persistent scrutiny. The public’s interest in his physical fitness escalated following the disclosure of his chronic venous insufficiency diagnosis.

The condition, often seen in older individuals, causes blood to pool in the arms and legs. It is the only ailment that the administration has publicly addressed. Moreover, the businessman’s cronies have been dogmatic in their efforts to downplay the bruising on the back of his right hand and his incoherent speech and stroke rumors.

Instead, the message to citizens perpetuates a narrative of a clean bill of health. Most recently, in early October, the White House confirmed that Trump had a second physical, which included “advanced screening.” However, his administration remained tight-lipped on what type of imaging occurred and why.

This cracks me up! With Trump’s mental and physical health he will only maybe finished his term. Look at his ankles! He has a heart issue! His diet is awful and he’s severely overweight! he gets no exercise! He’s having more issues with speaking publicly! https://t.co/6BAarB8xfB — Tessa Kramer (@kramer_tes50689) October 27, 2025

Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson, the businessman’s former White House physician, alleged, “They were doing some follow-up on his venous issue… They were just looking to follow up—that was recommended.”

On Oct. 25, Trump revealed it was an MRI and that he completed a cognitive exam. The slip-up comes amid escalating discussions about him pursuing a third term. Critics doubt his health would hold up to see the idea come to fruition even if he could find a way around the constitutional prohibition on serving again.

One theory read, “People don’t realize Trump won’t make it to the end of this term, his ankles swelling … that means he has heart health issues, coupled with strokes. I doubt he has a year left in the tank.”

Reporter: Did you get an MRI?



Trump: I did. I got an MRI. It was perfect. Yeah… nobody has given you reports like I have given you. The doctors said some of the best reports they have ever seen. https://t.co/k4XL0j2NFK pic.twitter.com/pb09fTLCCs — Acyn (@Acyn) October 27, 2025

A second doubter tweeted, “Take a good hard look at Trump with his huge gut and swollen ankles and being mixed up all the time before counting on him for 2028.” A third person wrote, “Look at his ankles! He has a heart issue! His diet is awful and he’s severely overweight! he gets no exercise! He’s having more issues with speaking publicly!”

At his second inauguration, in January 2025, Trump became the oldest person in U.S. history to be sworn in as president. He alleges his health reports are excellent, exceeding predecessors like Barack Obama and George W. Bush.