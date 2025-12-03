‘Didn’t Your Husband Give You Medical?’: Cheryl Hines’ ‘Allergic’ Reaction to Trump Forced a Clinic Visit, Fans Wonder Where HHS Secretary RFK Jr. Was

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” actress Cheryl Hines has experienced undeniable aversions to her husband, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s, support for Donald Trump, but she continues to stand by his side. The couple has been married for 11 years and shares a blended family of seven kids.

Hines admitted that her husband’s decision to withdraw from the 2024 presidential election as a Democratic candidate to endorse Trump was a shock to her system.

RFK’s wife, Cheryl Hines, opens up about the “stress” supporting Trump has caused on her marriage. (Photos by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

“There have been some ups and downs… It’s strange being in a position where somebody else’s decision is really somehow changing the trajectory of your life,” Hines stated in her interview on “My View with Lara Trump.”

With Trump’s victory, her husband was appointed U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, giving him free rein to alter the course of medical care for millions of Americans. Ironically, Hines has had her fair share of health issues arise as a result of the Kennedy-Trump alliance and heightened concerns for her family’s safety.

“The Ugly Truth” star shared that Trump’s July 2024 assassination attempt was especially triggering. “It really struck me that something could happen in an instant that would change everything. And I knew that Bobby was out there every day campaigning just like President Trump was doing,” she told Lara.

Cheryl Hines getting blown off for a handshake by President Trump is just missing the Curb theme music. pic.twitter.com/yRYC8SufEu — joel solomon (@joelwsolomon) April 13, 2025

“The stress of all of it was a lot. And then my lips started swelling, and I was worried that my throat might start closing up, and I had to go to urgent care,” added Hines. Her admissions did not garner sympathy from critics.

At first, a person snarked, “Why didn’t your husband give you medical care? After all he is giving out all the medical advice to the rest of us.” In the comedian’s memoir, “Unscripted,” she detailed breaking out in hives and her lip swelling after coming face to face with the real estate developer.

One of RFK’s staffers joked Hines must have been “allergic” to Trump. Multiple people agreed that Hines ignored her body’s red flags. “That’s a sign to get out, honey,” quipped a second commenter. A third individual said, “Cheryl, this is all on you. Plenty of divorce attorneys are at your disposal.”

Hines’ discussion with Lara about the “dark times” she faced since RFK backed Trump was one of several media stops to promote her book. The timing and her revelations further fueled eye rolls from detractors.

The memoir opens with a phone call between RFK and Nuzzi:



“You didn’t do anything wrong,” she recalls him saying. “If we got married, it still wouldn’t be wrong. My aunt married my uncle after she interviewed him” (a reference to JFK and Jackie)



Cheryl Hines, call your lawyer! pic.twitter.com/WTC7s5L1cj — Lori Spencer (@RealLoriSpencer) December 2, 2025

“She is trying to sell books; cutting through all the noise she knew exactly what she was getting into when she married RFK, Jr as his reputation preceded him,” remarked one person.

It also sparked repulsion for the couple’s marital turmoil. “Should have led to divorce but she gave him a pass on his flirtation with another woman that was made public so she has no self respect.”

Also in November, political reporter Olivia Nuzzi claimed she had an emotional affair with RFK, which included intimate texting, during his short-lived presidential campaign. The journalist writes about the inappropriate relationship by referring to RFK as “the Politician” in her book “American Canto,” released on Dec. 2.