‘Guy Has to Smell So Bad’: Trump’s Awkward Run-In With Bugs On Golf Course Goes Viral as Fans Zoom In and Revive Longstanding Hygiene Rumors

MAGA fanatics are not the only ones enamored by Donald Trump. The 47th president can also count on bugs to follow him too. And Thanks to his rumored putrid aroma, plenty of X users are convinced that is precisely why he was recently swarmed by flying insects.

Trump was targeted at the opening of the Trump International Golf Links course in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. A resurfaced video from the July 29 event showed him swatting at bugs circling his body on the green.

Old rumors about Donald Trump’s hygiene resurface amid his golf outing. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

The 79-year-old appeared to be the only one impacted by the annoyance, as others who stood nearby seemed untouched by the critters that many suspected were flies. According to Scots, the winged nuisances were midges, tiny insects sometimes confused with mosquitoes. Oddly enough, one of the traits the bugs are most attracted to in a person is body odor.

Hecklers jumped at the opportunity to ridicule Trump about his presumed stench. “He’s stinky,” read one remark.

A second reaction stated, “They guy has to smell so bad.” A third user wrote, “Full diapers and the smell of dead attract flies, you didn’t know?”

Joe Rogan joked that the Republican official may have worn an adult diaper during an Oct. 2024 taping of his podcast. Speculation about his continence has continued to trail him even after taking office for a second term in January.

Tales about him wafting funk predate his second term in office. Comedian Kathy Griffin recalled the “distinct smell” being a combination of “body odor with kind of like scented makeup products” on “The Mary Trump Show” podcast in 2023.

Former Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger also experienced the medley of disgust. He tweeted, “I’m genuinely surprised how people close to Trump haven’t talked about the odor. It’s truly something to behold. Wear a mask if you can,” two years ago.

Kinzinger graphically spoke about the topic on an episode of the “MeidasTouch” podcast. He said, “The best way to describe it is… take, like, armpits, ketchup, like, a butt, and kind of put it in a blender, and makeup… and you bottle that as a cologne — that’s kinda that.”

Trump is convinced he smells good and has been peddling luxury fragrances for others to smell just like him. He rolled out limited edition men’s and women’s Victory 47 and Fight Fight Fight this year. The opportunist previously hawked Success eau de toilette in 2011.