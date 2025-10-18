‘She Defend Her Cheating Husband’: Pissed-Off Cheryl Hines Explodes On The View’ Host Sunny Hostin for Calling Husband RFK Jr. ‘the Least Qualified’

Former “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star Cheryl Hines got into a heated exchange this week on “The View.”

The 60-year-old actress, who’s married to Robert F. Kennedy Jr., now serving as U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, didn’t hold back.

Hines got feisty after the show’s hosts grilled her over her husband’s shaky background in the medical field.

Cheryl Hines was confronted by Sunny Hostin and the hosts of “The View” about her husband, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. (Photo credit: “The View”/ YouTube Screenshot)

Hines came in hot, ready to defend her wayward husband during the Oct. 14 episode, per Entertainment Weekly.

“I know you ladies, I know you love to talk about him,” she began before Hostin noted Kennedy’s support of Donald Trump.

Kennedy himself ran for president in the 2024 election before dropping out and endorsing Trump.

“By the way, that happens in a political campaign all the time,” said Hines. “I always share all of my concerns with my husband. I have not been a political person. I haven’t posted anything on social media other than ‘go out and vote.’ I never told people who they should vote for. With Bobby, that was a very difficult decision to make with President Trump. It was a crazy year and a half with Bobby running.”

After co-host Whoopi Goldberg chimed in, things escalated quickly when she questioned Kennedy’s qualifications for his current role.

“I do want to say, you know he’s not a doctor and he’s not a professional? And oftentimes, when he’s speaking, he’s speaking not with the best information,” Hines said.

“90 percent of secretaries of the HHS have not been doctors,” she continued. “But they’ve had a science background.”

But Hostin didn’t let it slide.

“The problem, respectfully, is that your husband is the least-qualified Department of Health and Human Services head that we’ve had in history,” she jumped in, as Hines pointed her finger at her. “I think that’s very dangerous.”

Hostin pointed out that Kennedy has a long history of spreading questionable claims about vaccines and other medical topics — even though, as she reminded viewers, he doesn’t have a science background to stand on.

She then interrupted Hines as she was explaining the issue with her husband spreading misinformation, before Hines interjected, “May I? May I finish?”

“When people, [former head of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony] Fauci, people were saying when you get the [COVI-19] vaccine you cannot transmit COVID, it will stop COVID, and that was disinformation,” Hines continued — with no pushback from the hosts — as she falsely characterized immunologists’ position at the time on the efficacy of the vaccines.

Daily Mail readers rushed to the comments — and plenty couldn’t help but bring up Kennedy’s recent cheating scandal thought some were “surprised Cheryl entered the lion’s den!”

“Cheryl Hines has completely embarrassed herself,” wrote one reader. “She was so desperate to get into the Kennedy family that she chose the … brain worm, who cheats on her. Girl, have some self-respect!”

Another reader asked, “How could she defend her cheating husband?”

On Instagram, one user declared, “Sunny nailed this one.”

Coming to Kennedy’s defense against Whoopi’s claim, one person said, “He’s not giving medical advice. He’s reporting researched medical findings. Big legal difference. He’s an expert in medical legal issues.”

During Kennedy’s 2024 presidential run, he was rocked by a cheating scandal that broke the internet. The candidate reportedly carried on a secret emotional affair with 32-year-old political reporter Olivia Nuzzi of New York Magazine.

Late-night texts, secret meetings, and whispered rendezvous fueled the drama, leaving friends and family stunned. Social media exploded, with memes and hot takes dissecting every detail of the romance. By the time it went viral, Kennedy’s personal life had overshadowed his political ambitions.

Nonetheless, the scandal ended Nuzzi’s career, and Kennedy became Trump‘s HHS chief after dropping out of the race and endorsing the twice-impeached president.

“Poor Cheryl,” added a third individual, while another said, “Cheryl Hines did not do well even with the hosts being kind.”

Hines and Kennedy met in 2006 and married years later in 2014. They have a blended family of seven kids but share none together.